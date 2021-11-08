FA Cup second round draw on BBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The draw for the FA Cup second round will take place on Monday night and it will be live on the BBC Sport website.

The draw will be held after Dagenham & Redbridge host Salford City (19:45 GMT kick-off) in the final first-round tie.

Buxton, of the seventh-tier Northern Premier League Premier Division, are the lowest ranked team left in the competition after a 1-0 win over York.

Sixth-tier St Albans will find out their next opponents after shocking League Two leaders Forest Green.

Winners in the second round - to be played on the weekend of 3 December - will be rewarded with £34,000 of prize money, as well as a spot in the third round draw alongside Premier League and Championship clubs.

Ball numbers for FA Cup second-round draw

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale

40. Gateshead or Altrincham