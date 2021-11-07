Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibs, Gerrard, Postecoglou
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez top Aston Villa's wish list to replace the sacked Dean Smith. (Scottish Sun)
Emotional Ryan Jack admits he was "blown away" by a rousing standing ovation on his Rangers return as the Scotland midfielder made his first appearance since February during Sunday's 4-2 win over Ross County at Ibrox. (Daily Record)
Ange Postecoglou has asked the Celtic supporters who disturbed a minute's silence at Dens Park to show the "respect and dignity" worthy of the club, while praising the majority of fans who respected the Remembrance Day tribute. (Glasgow Evening Times)
Manager Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers will be "difficult to stop" if they can eradicate the sloppy mistakes that are undermining their clinical attacking play at present. (Herald)
Match-winning Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen says he had to "rise above" provocation from Scott Brown, claiming the Aberdeen captain was trying to goad him into a second booking at Pittodrie on Saturday. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges is not ruling out a new contract at Pittodrie as an offer made in the summer remains unsigned. (Press & Journal)
Hearts attacker Josh Ginnelly is confident the Tynecastle club can keep applying pressure on Celtic and Rangers after a thumping win over Dundee United on Saturday. (Herald)
Hibernian are due to reopen their training centre today after shutting it following the Covid-19 outbreak at the club. (Edinburgh Evening News)