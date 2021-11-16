Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Wales U21Wales U210Switzerland U21Switzerland U211

Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier: Wales 0-1 Switzerland

By Molly StephensBBC Sport Wales at Rodney Parade

Wales' Jack Vale in action against Switzerland
Wales had beaten Gibraltar 7-0 in their previous game

Wales were dealt a blow in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 against Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Felix Mambimbi's second-half goal was the difference in Wales' third loss of their Group E campaign.

The hosts were denied a draw when Billy Sass-Davies' header was ruled out for a foul on Swiss defender Nicolas Vouilloz late on.

Wales produced most of the chances, but could not find the back of the net.

Paul Bodin's side fronted up to the physicality of the group leaders and eight yellow cards were brandished, five of them against Wales, with Ryan Astley, Owen Beck, Brandon Cooper, Terry Taylor and Daniel Williams going into the book.

Wales remain fourth in Group E and their chances of progressing now appear slim.

The reverse fixture awaits Wales when their qualifying campaign resumes in Switzerland in March 2022.

Wales under-21 boss Paul Bodin said:

"Frustrated. I thought we did enough to get a result in the game. The first half they ledged it with some real good quality that they've got.

"But other than one or two flurries I thought we grew into the game, had a bit more belief and then we came out in the second half with much more confidence and we created some really good opportunities.

"They scored from a real disappointing goal from our perspective. It should have been dealt with better. But these things happen at youth level and it's about learning.

"These boys are on their career pathway and games like this they can only learn from and get better."

Line-ups

Wales U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ratcliffe
  • 2AstleyBooked at 48mins
  • 4Sass-Davies
  • 5CooperBooked at 90mins
  • 14BeckBooked at 59mins
  • 8TaylorBooked at 59mins
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 69mins
  • 7Pearson
  • 10ValeSubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes
  • 11AdamsSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutes
  • 9JephcottSubstituted forHughesat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 12Shepperd
  • 13Boyes
  • 15Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 17King
  • 18Williams-Margetson
  • 19Hammond
  • 21Webb

Switzerland U21

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Hammel
  • 13GantenbeinBooked at 3mins
  • 4Vouilloz
  • 2Husic
  • 17Kronig
  • 8JankewitzSubstituted forBarèsat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Sohm
  • 11MambimbiSubstituted forMalesat 75'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 22Rieder
  • 14NdoyeSubstituted forLungoyiat 90+6'minutes
  • 10AmdouniSubstituted forStojilkovicat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Müller
  • 7Lungoyi
  • 9Stojilkovic
  • 15Barès
  • 16Schüpbach
  • 18Krasniqi
  • 19Males
  • 21Keller
  • 23Antunes
Referee:
Manfredas Lukjancukas
Attendance:
237

Match Stats

Home TeamWales U21Away TeamSwitzerland U21
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home17
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1.

  3. Booking

    Brandon Cooper (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Gabriel Barès (Switzerland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Cooper (Wales U21).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Christopher Lungoyi replaces Dan Ndoye because of an injury.

  7. Booking

    Gabriel Barès (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Darian Males (Switzerland U21).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys Hughes (Wales U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaak Davies.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Filip Stojilkovic (Switzerland U21).

  11. Post update

    Terry Taylor (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dan Ndoye (Switzerland U21).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Astley (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Darian Males (Switzerland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Cooper (Wales U21).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Hughes (Wales U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Astley.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabian Rieder (Switzerland U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Stojilkovic.

  18. Post update

    Dan Ndoye (Switzerland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sass-Davies (Wales U21).

  20. Post update

    Nicolas Vouilloz (Switzerland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th November 2021

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2166001741318
2Norway U2165011861215
3Austria U217403189912
4Finland U21631297210
5Azerbaijan U216015319-161
6Estonia U217007020-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2165012181315
2Israel U216501156915
3Poland U2164111741313
4Hungary U216213912-37
5Latvia U216105413-93
6San Marino U216006023-230

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2165011741315
2Russia U2165011541115
3Slovakia U21630311839
4Malta U216204718-116
5Northern Ireland U216204610-46
6Lithuania U216105315-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2155002002015
2Greece U2164201111014
3Cyprus U21521212757
4Iceland U2152126427
5Belarus U21620411746
6Liechtenstein U217007041-410

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2165101521316
2Netherlands U2154102031713
3Moldova U21722328-68
4Wales U21621311747
5Bulgaria U2162138807
6Gibraltar U216006028-280

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2174211851314
2Italy U21541092713
3R. of Ireland U21631275210
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U217223812-48
5Montenegro U217214913-47
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U216411114713
2England U21431083510
3Albania U21630389-19
4Slovenia U2162227618
5Kosovo U21520347-36
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2165102011916
2Ukraine U21641178-113
3North Macedonia U21613247-36
4Faroe Islands U21613245-16
5Serbia U21612357-25
6Armenia U216105517-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2166001311218
2Denmark U2143014229
3Scotland U21411235-24
4Turkey U21511338-54
5Kazakhstan U21500529-70
