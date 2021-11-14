|World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Denmark
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 22:35 GMT
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been given a "50-50" chance of facing Denmark on Monday as Scott McTominay misses out again through illness.
Steve Clarke's side need to avoid defeat in their last Group F game to retain a chance of being seeded in the play-offs for the World Cup finals.
Manchester United midfielder McTominay missed Friday's 2-0 win in Moldova with a throat infection.
"Scott hasn't recovered enough from his virus," head coach Clarke said.
"Lyndon didn't do very much this morning. Lyndon, I would put at 50-50."
- Ralston given first Scotland call-up
- Who needs what to reach Qatar?
- Pick your Scotland XI to face Denmark
- 'As good as it gets for Scots in generation'
Queens Park Rangers' Dykes joined up with the squad after missing the trip to Chisinau through suspension, but he is a doubt as he bids to overcome a knock and illness.
Denmark, who outclassed the Scots 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Copenhagen in September, have already qualified for the 2022 finals in Qatar and arrive at Hampden Park looking to end their qualifying campaign with a 100% record.
Kasper Hjulmand's Group F winners are on a six-game winning run since losing 2-1 to England at the semi-final stage of the Euro 2020 finals this summer.
Clarke's group runners-up had already lost Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, who scored one and set up the other in Chisinau, through suspension and handed Celtic's Anthony Ralston his first senior call-up as a replacement.
He will compete with Stephen O'Donnell for a starting place, the Motherwell defender and McTominay being two of eight Scotland players who are a yellow card away from suspension.
Team news
Dykes and Bournemouth attacking midfielder Ryan Christie are available after suspension for Scotland, but the former is rated as doubtful.
This time, Clarke will be without Patterson after the 20-year-old picked up a second booking in Moldova, with Ralston called up as a replacement.
McTominay, who had been utilised as a central defender, misses out with a throat infection.
Denmark head coach Hjulmand lost three midfielders - Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Brentford's Mathias Jensen and Malmo's Anders Christiansen - Crystal Palace centre-half Joachim Andersen and Hoffenheim striker Robert Skov to injury before Friday's 3-1 win over Faroe Islands.
However, only Hojbjerg has started their previous game, a 1-0 defeat of Austria, as Hjulmand's side showed four changes from that previous home game.
What don't we know about Denmark?
Denmark arrive having secured their place in the World Cup finals with two games to spare and having gone eight qualifiers without conceding a goal until Klaemint Olsen's flicked header gave the Faroes hope of a shock result at 2-1 down on Friday.
A nervous finish was ended by Atalanta wing-back Joachim Maehle's sublime chipped finish in stoppage time.
As he leads the Danes for the 26th time in a little over a year, will Hjulmand use the game to experiment and give fringe players a chance? Or will he field his strongest side to give them the best chance to complete the qualifying campaign with a 100% record?
Bologna forward Andreas Skov Olsen close-range finish for his sixth international goal was followed by Jacob Bruun Larsen's tap-in - his first in his third international - will have the 23-year-old Hoffenheim winger dreaming of a start at Hampden.
Fellow 23-year-old Anders Dreyer made his debut against the Faroes and the Rubin Kazan winger will also hope to have made a big enough impression to be given a start.
Match statistics
- Scotland have won six of their eight home matches against Denmark, including the past two, winning 2-1 in August 2011 and 1-0 in March 2016, both in friendlies.
- Denmark last visited Scotland for a World Cup qualifier back in November 1972, losing 2-0 at Hampden Park, with Kenny Dalglish and Peter Lorimer scoring.
- Scotland have won their past three home games, all World Cup qualifiers, last winning four in a row on home soil between September 2006 and October 2007, a six-game winning run.
- The Scots are unbeaten in 10 home games in all competitions, last having a longer run between May 1975 and May 1978, a run of 16 without defeat.
- Scotland have won their past five matches in all competitions, with all of these coming in World Cup qualifying. They haven't won six consecutive competitive games since winning six Home Nations matches in a row between March 1928 and February 1930.
- Denmark could become just the third different European nation to win 10 out of 10 group games in World Cup qualifying, after Spain (2010 qualifying) and Germany (2018).
- Denmark have conceded just one goal in their nine qualifying games so far this campaign, while the Danes are unbeaten in their past 24 qualifying matches in total (excluding play-offs) since a 1-0 home loss to Montenegro in October 2016.
- While beating Faroe Islands 3-1 on Friday, Denmark scored the match's first goal for the 11th match in a row, a new record for their international side.
- If Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour wins his 10th cap, he would be the third-youngest (20 years and 157 days) player to achieve that in Scotland's history, behind only Willie Henderson in 1963 and Paul McStay in 1985.
- Denmark have had 18 different goalscorers so far in this qualifying campaign, more than any other European nation in World Cup 2022 qualifying.