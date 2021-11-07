Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1Inter MilanInter Milan1

AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan: Hosts miss chance to go top as derby ends in draw

Lautaro Martinez in action as Inter Milan played AC Milan
Lautaro Martinez had a first-half penalty saved for Inter

AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as they were held to a draw by rivals Inter in the Milan derby.

Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty put Inter ahead early in the first half after he had been tripped inside the box.

The home side equalised soon after when Stefan de Vrij turned a free-kick into his own net.

Lautaro Martinez's penalty was saved before Alexis Saelemaekers hit the post late on and Franck Kessie put the rebound wide.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had also seen a late free-kick superbly kept out by Samir Handanovic as AC Milan finished strongly but could not get the winner.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 5Ballo-TouréBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 71'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 10DíazSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 59'minutes
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forBakayokoat 84'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 59'minutes
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 4Bennacer
  • 9Giroud
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 64Pellegri
  • 83Mirante

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 84'minutes
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 76'minutes
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 68'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 14Perisic
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  5. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.

  11. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Tiemoué Bakayoko replaces Rade Krunic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • AC MilanAC Milan1Inter MilanInter Milan1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1210202442032
2AC Milan12102026111532
3Inter Milan1274129131625
4Atalanta126422215722
5Lazio126332519621
6Roma126152115619
7Fiorentina126061614218
8Juventus125341615118
9Bologna125341923-418
10Hellas Verona124442521416
11Empoli125161823-516
12Torino124261512314
13Sassuolo124261718-114
14Udinese123541518-314
15Venezia123361119-812
16Spezia123271326-1311
17Genoa121651724-79
18Sampdoria122371525-109
19Salernitana122191026-167
20Cagliari121381326-136
View full Italian Serie A table

