Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez had a first-half penalty saved for Inter

AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as they were held to a draw by rivals Inter in the Milan derby.

Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty put Inter ahead early in the first half after he had been tripped inside the box.

The home side equalised soon after when Stefan de Vrij turned a free-kick into his own net.

Lautaro Martinez's penalty was saved before Alexis Saelemaekers hit the post late on and Franck Kessie put the rebound wide.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had also seen a late free-kick superbly kept out by Samir Handanovic as AC Milan finished strongly but could not get the winner.