Mari Edwards was a member of the Denbigh Town team which reached the Welsh Cup semi-finals in 2016

Wrexham Women manager Mari Edwards has stepped down from her role with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old former Airbus UK Women boss only took over at the Adran North League side in August.

Edwards guided the club to the first round proper of the FAW Cup for the first time and into the knockout stages of the Adran Trophy.

No reason has been given for her departure and Wrexham have begun the process of finding a replacement.

Assistant manager Steve Dale will be placed in temporary charge, starting with Sunday's Adran North game away to Llanfair United. He will be assisted by Gareth Owen and Gemma Owen.

Wrexham have won one of their opening three matches in the league so far this season before this weekend.