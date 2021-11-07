The FA Cup
St Albans CitySt Albans City3Forest GreenForest Green Rovers2

St Albans City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers: Part-timers stun League Two leaders

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Shaun Jeffers scores St Albans' winner
Goalscorer Shaun Jeffers was a handful for the Forest Green defenders for much of the evening

Sixth-tier St Albans City stunned League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers by knocking them out of the FA Cup.

Matty Stevens put Rovers in front from close range, but goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton in the space of less than four minutes saw the part-timers take a shock first-half lead.

Rovers' Jordan Moore-Taylor hit the bar before Jack Aitchison levelled in first-half stoppage time.

But Saints impressed after the break as Shaun Jeffers got a deserved winner.

The striker fired into an unguarded net with 13 minutes to go after Weiss had taken advantage of a slip by Kane Wilson and slid in the non-league side's top scorer for his 18th goal of the season.

St Albans - who counted a postman, an engineer and a personal shopper among their part-time squad - came into the match on a 14-game unbeaten run that had sent them into second place in National League South and showed superb commitment against their high-flying full-time rivals.

Rovers - who made six changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Bradford City last week - had the better of the early first-half possession, but their non-league opponents could have taken a shock 13th-minute lead had Jeffers found the target from 12 yards with his second effort after his first shot was blocked.

The League Two leaders appeared to have found their stride as Stevens got his 10th goal of the season four minutes later as he met Nicky Cadden's cross at the near post before he missed two excellent chances soon after.

Shaun Jeffers mobbed by fans
Fans was mobbed St Albans' players after the historic victory

But St Albans sent most of the 4,000 capacity crowd at Clarence Park into raptures with two quickfire goals - first Weiss glanced a header in from John Goddard's whipped cross before the impressive Banton - a carpenter by day - coolly finished low under Luke McGee from 12 yards out.

Forest Green - League Two's joint-top scorers - again created chances as Michael Johnson tipped over Josh March's effort before Moore-Taylor hit the cross bar with a 34th-minute header from a corner before the former Exeter City and Milton Keynes Dons centre-back fired a shot just wide of the far post.

Rovers finally broke the hosts' resistance when Aitchison arrowed home on the angle from inside the box after a lovely pass from Ebou Adams to go in level at the break.

Saints - managed by former Arsenal and Colchester United player Ian Allinson - almost levelled six minutes after the break as Callum Adebiyi's effort from a corner was cleared off the line by Ebou Adams.

The part-timers worked hard to pressurise and frustrate their full-time opponents as the second half went on and their second-half showing deservedly led them to victory.

They almost went in front when Goddard had an effort bravely blocked by Adams eight yards out before Jeffers struck with 13 minutes to go.

In the final few minutes Saints doggedly kept Rovers at bay as first Johnson saved well with his legs from Aitchison before a superb sliding block denied Aitchison and Johnson foiled March with on the follow-up.

St Albans City winning goalscorer Shaun Jeffers told BBC Sport:

"This is amazing, this is what dreams are made of.

"We had Forest Green at home and they're top of the league and flying.

"But we always knew we had a chance, we were unbeaten in 14, now 15 games and we're on a good run so we always felt confident."

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson told BBC Sport:

"I'm extremely proud. we had to ride our luck a little bit at times, they're a good side.

"But the boys didn't give in and you give Shaun half a chance he'll take it and he's managed to do that.

"Michael in goal's made a couple of really good saves, but I thought second half we were comfortable, I felt first half we rode our luck a little bit.

"But the boys have been outstanding, they've been like that all season and they deserved that today.

"It's fantastic for the city, it's something they've been waiting for for a long, long time.

"I'm just so pleased for the club, for the players and the supporters because it's a great day for them and they've not had days like this many times."

Forest Green Rovers head coach Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We really wanted to progress in this competition and I want to credit St Albans first and foremost, that's the right thing to do.

"They deserved it, it's their night tonight, the magic of the FA Cup and they've got what they deserved.

"We conceded some sloppy goals and we didn't put it in the back of the net at the other end when we had chances and that's the basic crux of it.

"But we are bitterly disappointed."

Line-ups

St Albans City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 12DiedhiouBooked at 5mins
  • 19Mukena
  • 18Adebiyi
  • 17Lankshear
  • 14NobleSubstituted forDawsonat 79'minutes
  • 4Wiltshire
  • 16WeissSubstituted forSoleat 90+6'minutes
  • 20GoddardSubstituted forBrownat 79'minutes
  • 9Jeffers
  • 11Banton

Substitutes

  • 3Bender
  • 5Brown
  • 7Akinola
  • 8Sole
  • 10Bani
  • 13Gauthier
  • 15Dawson
  • 21Austin
  • 23Meakes

Forest Green

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGee
  • 2Wilson
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 11Cadden
  • 8AdamsBooked at 90mins
  • 7Stevenson
  • 10Aitchison
  • 28March
  • 18YoungBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDialloat 65'minutes
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 6Cargill
  • 12Allen
  • 16Evans
  • 17Edwards
  • 21Hendry
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 44Bennett
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamSt Albans CityAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away24
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St Albans City 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St Albans City 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, St Albans City. Liam Sole replaces Mitchell Weiss.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Lankshear (St Albans City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Booking

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Mitchell Weiss (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Stevenson.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Zane Banton (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Graham Fisher , today at 20:08

    What the fa cup is all about. A brilliant result, well done St Albans

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 20:07

    I was born and spent my early years in St Albans. It's over three years since I was last in the St Albans stand and club house. Today I watched from the comfort of my sitting room and saw a really great match. Both teams gave their all making many Premiership games look dull and boring. Come on St Albans!

  • Comment posted by Hoofer, today at 20:02

    Awesome result for the mighty Saints!! Historically a far bigger team than Forest Green...village team who have benefitted from a benefactor....just ask Cheltenham Town and Gloucester City...

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 19:56

    Brilliant St Albans! Great to see a proper good football story about proper football clubs and fans....unlike Man U or Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:54

    You reckon St Albans are part time…? Article only mentions it 3 times lol. But well done, Forest Green are a horrible team with cheating tactics so nice to see the vegans kicked out

  • Comment posted by paul green, today at 19:50

    💙💛💙💛💙💛💙
    Amazeballs
    💙💛💙💛💙💛💙

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 19:47

    This is why this weekend is among my favourites on the football calendar.
    Brilliant match.

  • Comment posted by poppy, today at 19:43

    What the cup is all about well done

  • Comment posted by RanchoRelaxo, today at 19:41

    Congratulations St.Albans that’s a great achievement knocking out the team at the top of League 2. Hope you get a decent draw in the next round. There’ll be a few teams hoping not to draw you especially at your place!!

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 19:40

    Well done lads - Leeds fan

  • Comment posted by st_alban, today at 19:37

    Fantastic game. Well deserved. (I may be biased! hahaha)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

    Greta Thunberg will be crying into her vegan meal tonight after hearing the devastating news

    • Reply posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 19:40

      Athils Thorgisl replied:
      Shouldn't you be more concerned with the outcome of the match at the Olympic stadium?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:34

    Will we hear about this giant killing for years to come or will we have forgotten about it in a few days

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 19:40

      TheMiller replied:
      Alright mr glory supporter

  • Comment posted by Markus, today at 19:32

    Great game to watch. Pleased for the St Albans team full of spirit right to the end.

  • Comment posted by Markus, today at 19:30

    top versus Non League great game

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 19:29

    The vegans got what they deserved,nothing at all !

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 19:28

    That is what the FA Cup is all about - absolutely brilliant. Really wouldn’t mind St Albans as an away day in the next round

  • Comment posted by Markus, today at 19:27

    Could have guessed Forest Green would be picked for the televised game

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 19:27

    "The magic of the Cup" right there !

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 19:24

    Excellent Stuff. We'll done both teams for providing a great game for Sunday afternoon. Kids with tin foil cutouts of the cup, bobbly pitch, desire, commitment, pitch invasion.
    Congratulations St Albans, good luck for a nice draw.
    That's made my day

Top Stories