League One side Shrewsbury survived a scare as they came back to beat seventh-tier Stratford Town in the FA Cup first round.

Will Grocott's low shot squirmed under goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne to give the Southern League Premier side a dream start on their first round debut.

But Ryan Bowman converted Nathaneal Ogbeta crosses twice for the Shrews.

Luke Leahy's dipping 30-yard effort, Elliott Bennett's free-kick and Tom Bloxham's late strike sealed the win.

The Shrews, who sit 21st in League One, faced the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, with 82 places and four tiers between the sides, and duly reached the second round for the eighth successive season.

Bards skipper Grocott quickly turned up the volume among the sell-out 2,800 crowd with his early strike, but the Shrews gradually turned up the heat, Ogbeta's whipped cross across the six-yard box allowing Bowman to nod into an empty net.

Lewis Wilson's goalmouth block on Daniel Udoh's low shot ensured the hosts went in level at half-time, but Bowman stretched to convert another teasing Ogbeta cross soon after the break, and Leahy quickly added a superb third.

Bennett arrowed a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the box into the top corner to put the tie to bed, and in stoppage-time, Bloxham capped a first away win of the season with a low finish into the bottom corner.