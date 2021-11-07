Match ends, Rochdale 1, Notts County 1.
Kyle Wootton headed Notts County's second-half equaliser to earn the National League side a first-round replay against Rochdale.
Corey O'Keefe put the League Two hosts ahead just before half-time, rifling in after County failed to clear Abraham Odoh's corner.
But Wootton glanced in a near-post header to level on the hour and Dale were unable to conjure up a response.
The sides will meet again at Meadow Lane on Tuesday, 16 November.
County held their own for most of the first half and should have gone in front when a Ruben Rodrigues cross picked out Wootton, only for the centre-forward to head wide.
Dale's best moments came from the dangerous Odoh, who cut inside to curl a shot beyond the post, while O'Keefe twice went close before firing into the roof of the net to break the deadlock.
The home side should have extended their advantage after the resumption as Magpies goalkeeper Anthony Patterson denied Jake Beesley with his legs.
But County substitute Aaron Nemane made an immediate impact, winning the corner from which Wootton climbed highest to glance the equaliser beyond Jay Lynch.
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 15Graham
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'KeeffeBooked at 89mins
- 8Morley
- 23Kelly
- 13Keohane
- 7DooleySubstituted forGrantat 64'minutes
- 9Beesley
- 18Odoh
Substitutes
- 3White
- 11Grant
- 14Broadbent
- 16Done
- 19Andrews
- 20Cashman
- 24Brierley
- 33Coleman
- 34Scanlon
Notts County
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Patterson
- 2Brindley
- 4CameronBooked at 85mins
- 23Chicksen
- 16Kelly-EvansBooked at 3minsSubstituted forNemaneat 58'minutes
- 10RobertsSubstituted forVincentat 78'minutes
- 18Palmer
- 6O'Brien
- 3Taylor
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 5Rawlinson
- 7Mitchell
- 11Nemane
- 14Francis
- 17Vincent
- 19Sam
- 22Brennan
- 24Lacey
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 2,587
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Notts County 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Notts County).
Post update
Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kyle Wootton (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Beesley (Rochdale).
Booking
Kyle Cameron (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Cameron (Notts County).
Post update
Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Frank Vincent replaces Callum Roberts.
Post update
Foul by Adam Chicksen (Notts County).
Post update
Conor Grant (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Palmer (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Joel Taylor.
Post update
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Conor Grant replaces Stephen Dooley.