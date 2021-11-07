The FA Cup
BoltonBolton Wanderers2StockportStockport County2

Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Stockport County - Non-league side earn replay at League One Wanderers

Summer signing Scott Quigley scored his second goal for Stockport when he opened the scoring against Bolton
Non-league Stockport County held EFL neighbours Bolton Wanderers to an entertaining FA Cup first round draw.

Scott Quigley gave County and early lead in a thrilling first half as Eoin Doyle levelled before Elias Kachunga put the hosts in front.

But Ben Whitfield's goal in first-half stoppage time restored parity.

The second half lacked the drama of the first period with Stockport holding on as they ensured Wanderers would visit Edgeley Park next week.

Stockport, ninth in the National League, were cheered on by 5,110 fans who had made the 25-mile journey to League One side Bolton for their first clash with Wanderers in almost 20 years.

But it was Bolton who started better as Dapo Afolayan went close and Kachunga forced a good low save from Ethan Ross.

Newly-appointed County boss Dave Challinor had everything to cheer for when Quigley pounced on a poor George Thomason backpass to slot home from close range.

The goal kicked Wanderers into action as they had a penalty appeal waved away after the ball appeared to hit Oliver Crankshaw's arm in the box a couple of minutes later.

But Wanderers fans did not have to wait long for the equaliser as Doyle tapped in at the far post after a wonderful pass from midfield by Afolayan set Lloyd Isgrove free to cross from the right, and three minutes later they were ahead as Ethan Ross beat away Afolayan's shot from the edge of the box into the path of Kachunga who fired in through his legs.

Minutes later Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon superbly beat away a Paddy Madden header but he could do nothing to keep out Whitfield's effort as Madden threaded a pass through to his strike partner who side-footed home.

County could have gone in front five minutes after the restart when Madden's ball put Quigley clear, but the forward's poor first touch allowed Dixon the time to come off his line and clear, while at the other end Ross saved well down low from a Doyle header.

Bolton began to dominate as the second half wore on as Doyle, Alex Baptiste and Kieran Lee all went close while home keeper Dixon palmed a goalbound John Rooney corner away with five minutes left.

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Dixon
  • 23IsgroveBooked at 11mins
  • 5Almeida SantosBooked at 78mins
  • 27Baptiste
  • 3JohnSubstituted forGordonat 45'minutes
  • 20Lee
  • 4Williams
  • 25ThomasonSubstituted forDelfounesoat 69'minutes
  • 24KachungaBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 76'minutes
  • 9Doyle
  • 17Afolayan

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 6Johnston
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 15Aimson
  • 26Edwards
  • 29Gordon
  • 48Henry
  • 49Pettifer

Stockport

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ross
  • 2MinihanSubstituted forCollarat 60'minutes
  • 4Hogan
  • 5Palmer
  • 3KitchingSubstituted forPyeat 70'minutes
  • 8Rooney
  • 18CroasdaleSubstituted forKeaneat 79'minutes
  • 27Crankshaw
  • 9MaddenBooked at 82mins
  • 10WhitfieldSubstituted forRydelat 45'minutes
  • 22QuigleySubstituted forReidat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 6Barclay
  • 14Collar
  • 15Raikhy
  • 16Keane
  • 17Rydel
  • 19Reid
  • 24Fish
  • 28Pye
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
11,183

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamStockport
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

