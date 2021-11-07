The FA Cup
Oxford UtdOxford United2Bristol RoversBristol Rovers2

Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers: Pirates earn replay with late equaliser

Matty Taylor
Matty Taylor stroked his seventh goal of the season and hit the post twice against his former club

Antony Evans' late penalty earned League Two side Bristol Rovers a replay as they twice pegged back Oxford United in a thrilling FA Cup first round tie.

Matty Taylor tapped in the opener, but Sam Finley smashed in a half-volley to bring Rovers level before half-time.

Marcus McGuane curled a shot into the far corner to restore the lead and the Us then hit the woodwork three times.

And the hosts were made to pay late on when Evans stroked in a penalty after Jamie Hanson fouled Aaron Collins.

Oxford, who sit sixth in League One and chasing a fifth straight win, were quickly ahead when Sykes got behind the Rovers defence and slid a pass to the unmarked Taylor for his sixth goal in eight games.

Joey Barton's side responded well, going close to a quick reply when Evans' low drive grazed the post, while Us keeper Simon Eastwood tipped Paul Coutts' shot over the bar and Sykes cleared Connor Taylor's header off the line before Finley's equaliser.

Chasing a two-goal cushion after McGuane's neat finish, Oxford hit the woodwork three times in six minutes as Sykes smashed a shot against the bar, before Taylor hit an audacious looping volley against the post and then struck another effort against the upright.

Rovers hung in and their late pressure was rewarded with Evans' equaliser, but Oxford almost snatched a stoppage-time winner when Elliott Moore's header forced a fingertip save from James Belshaw.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Thorniley
  • 42Seddon
  • 8Brannagan
  • 6RodriguezSubstituted forWilliamsat 22'minutes
  • 18McGuaneSubstituted forHansonat 79'minutes
  • 10SykesSubstituted forBodinat 71'minutes
  • 9TaylorBooked at 32minsSubstituted forAgyeiat 71'minutes
  • 21WhyteSubstituted forFordeat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Williams
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16McNally
  • 19Agyei
  • 20Hanson
  • 22Cooper
  • 23Bodin
  • 43Golding

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 5Kilgour
  • 17Taylor
  • 25Harries
  • 19AndersonSubstituted forCollinsat 82'minutes
  • 6FinleyBooked at 33mins
  • 26Whelan
  • 15CouttsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSpenceat 82'minutes
  • 4GrantSubstituted forHooleat 68'minutes
  • 11Nicholson
  • 21Evans

Substitutes

  • 8Westbrooke
  • 10Collins
  • 18Martinez
  • 24Spence
  • 30Hoole
  • 35Ward
  • 41Langlais
  • 44Jones
Referee:
Paul Howard
Attendance:
5,083

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away11

