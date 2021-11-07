Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru tussles for possesion with Argyle's Ryan Broom

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth must replay their first-round tie after a scoreless draw at Hillsborough.

The League One sides both threatened in patches, but were hampered by a lack of quality in the final third.

Plymouth substitute Jordon Garrick almost won it late on with a chip which goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell clawed away.

Three-time FA Cup winners Wednesday had the better of the second half, but were unable to find a way through.

Panutche Camara's bursts from midfield created opportunities for Plymouth, the 24-year-old scuffing one of those straight at Peacock-Farrell before teeing up Joe Edwards for a shot which was deflected wide.

At the other end, Dennis Adeniran's effort tested the diving Michael Cooper, and the Owls stepped up their game following a triple substitution on the hour.

Two of that trio, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lee Gregory both went close, while Saido Berahino's effort was tipped behind by Cooper.

Jack Hunt hooked the loose ball off the line after Peacock-Farrell's reaction save had foiled Garrick, but Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing might have snatched victory in added time, blazing a volley over from close range.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore:

"On the balance of the play, we definitely had the better chances. We had two or three chances in the second half that we could have converted better.

"While I'm happy that we didn't lose the game - it's a clean sheet and it builds that mentality - it was the final third that we could have been more clinical.

"With us being the home team, our initiative was to take the game to them. In the final third, it just seemed to peter out."

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe:

"We're in the hat for the next round, it's always nice. I think the performance was OK and in the final third we weren't as good as we've been.

"We're disappointed we didn't go in at half-time at least 1-0 up. Jordan Garrick had a great chance at the end, but it looks like he slipped. He didn't really get a good connection.

"We're pleased that we've got a clean sheet - we were solid and resolute. Not so pleased with the performance at the top end of the pitch."