Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth must replay their first-round tie after a scoreless draw at Hillsborough.
The League One sides both threatened in patches, but were hampered by a lack of quality in the final third.
Plymouth substitute Jordon Garrick almost won it late on with a chip which goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell clawed away.
Three-time FA Cup winners Wednesday had the better of the second half, but were unable to find a way through.
Panutche Camara's bursts from midfield created opportunities for Plymouth, the 24-year-old scuffing one of those straight at Peacock-Farrell before teeing up Joe Edwards for a shot which was deflected wide.
At the other end, Dennis Adeniran's effort tested the diving Michael Cooper, and the Owls stepped up their game following a triple substitution on the hour.
Two of that trio, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lee Gregory both went close, while Saido Berahino's effort was tipped behind by Cooper.
Jack Hunt hooked the loose ball off the line after Peacock-Farrell's reaction save had foiled Garrick, but Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing might have snatched victory in added time, blazing a volley over from close range.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore:
"On the balance of the play, we definitely had the better chances. We had two or three chances in the second half that we could have converted better.
"While I'm happy that we didn't lose the game - it's a clean sheet and it builds that mentality - it was the final third that we could have been more clinical.
"With us being the home team, our initiative was to take the game to them. In the final third, it just seemed to peter out."
Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe:
"We're in the hat for the next round, it's always nice. I think the performance was OK and in the final third we weren't as good as we've been.
"We're disappointed we didn't go in at half-time at least 1-0 up. Jordan Garrick had a great chance at the end, but it looks like he slipped. He didn't really get a good connection.
"We're pleased that we've got a clean sheet - we were solid and resolute. Not so pleased with the performance at the top end of the pitch."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2Palmer
- 22Dunkley
- 18Johnson
- 13PatersonSubstituted forHuntat 60'minutes
- 8AdeniranBooked at 47minsSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 60'minutes
- 10Bannan
- 26WingBooked at 71mins
- 23CorbeanuSubstituted forShodipoat 76'minutes
- 20KamberiSubstituted forGregoryat 60'minutes
- 24BerahinoSubstituted forSowat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 7Shodipo
- 9Gregory
- 14Byers
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 21Luongo
- 28Wildsmith
- 32Hunt
- 40Sow
Plymouth
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Cooper
- 8EdwardsSubstituted forAgardat 85'minutes
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 22Galloway
- 15Grant
- 28Pereira Camará
- 4Houghton
- 10MayorSubstituted forBroomat 63'minutes
- 31JephcottSubstituted forShirleyat 90+2'minutes
- 9HardieSubstituted forGarrickat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 7Broom
- 14Garrick
- 18Agard
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 42Shirley
- 44Jenkins Davies
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 7,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Post update
Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Rhys Shirley replaces Luke Jephcott.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Post update
Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Foul by Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Kieran Agard replaces Joe Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Sylla Sow replaces Saido Berahino.
Post update
Hand ball by Panutche Camará (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Panutche Camará.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Jephcott with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Garrick.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
