Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth Argyle: Sides set for replay after Hillsborough stalemate

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Sheffield Wednesday and Ryan Broom of Plymouth Argyle
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru tussles for possesion with Argyle's Ryan Broom

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth must replay their first-round tie after a scoreless draw at Hillsborough.

The League One sides both threatened in patches, but were hampered by a lack of quality in the final third.

Plymouth substitute Jordon Garrick almost won it late on with a chip which goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell clawed away.

Three-time FA Cup winners Wednesday had the better of the second half, but were unable to find a way through.

Panutche Camara's bursts from midfield created opportunities for Plymouth, the 24-year-old scuffing one of those straight at Peacock-Farrell before teeing up Joe Edwards for a shot which was deflected wide.

At the other end, Dennis Adeniran's effort tested the diving Michael Cooper, and the Owls stepped up their game following a triple substitution on the hour.

Two of that trio, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lee Gregory both went close, while Saido Berahino's effort was tipped behind by Cooper.

Jack Hunt hooked the loose ball off the line after Peacock-Farrell's reaction save had foiled Garrick, but Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing might have snatched victory in added time, blazing a volley over from close range.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore:

"On the balance of the play, we definitely had the better chances. We had two or three chances in the second half that we could have converted better.

"While I'm happy that we didn't lose the game - it's a clean sheet and it builds that mentality - it was the final third that we could have been more clinical.

"With us being the home team, our initiative was to take the game to them. In the final third, it just seemed to peter out."

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe:

"We're in the hat for the next round, it's always nice. I think the performance was OK and in the final third we weren't as good as we've been.

"We're disappointed we didn't go in at half-time at least 1-0 up. Jordan Garrick had a great chance at the end, but it looks like he slipped. He didn't really get a good connection.

"We're pleased that we've got a clean sheet - we were solid and resolute. Not so pleased with the performance at the top end of the pitch."

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 2Palmer
  • 22Dunkley
  • 18Johnson
  • 13PatersonSubstituted forHuntat 60'minutes
  • 8AdeniranBooked at 47minsSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 60'minutes
  • 10Bannan
  • 26WingBooked at 71mins
  • 23CorbeanuSubstituted forShodipoat 76'minutes
  • 20KamberiSubstituted forGregoryat 60'minutes
  • 24BerahinoSubstituted forSowat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Shodipo
  • 9Gregory
  • 14Byers
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 21Luongo
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 32Hunt
  • 40Sow

Plymouth

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 8EdwardsSubstituted forAgardat 85'minutes
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 22Galloway
  • 15Grant
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 4Houghton
  • 10MayorSubstituted forBroomat 63'minutes
  • 31JephcottSubstituted forShirleyat 90+2'minutes
  • 9HardieSubstituted forGarrickat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 7Broom
  • 14Garrick
  • 18Agard
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 42Shirley
  • 44Jenkins Davies
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
7,261

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.

  3. Post update

    Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Rhys Shirley replaces Luke Jephcott.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

  8. Post update

    Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle).

  11. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Kieran Agard replaces Joe Edwards.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Sylla Sow replaces Saido Berahino.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Panutche Camará (Plymouth Argyle).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Panutche Camará.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Jephcott with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Garrick.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

