Match ends, Venezia 3, Roma 2.
Jose Mourinho's struggles at Roma continued as minnows Venezia came from 2-1 down to sink the Italian giants.
Roma have won just one of their past seven matches and remain 12 points off leaders Napoli in Serie A.
Mattia Caldara put the hosts in front in the third minute, before goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham put Roma ahead at the break.
Mattia Aramu's penalty levelled the scores with David Okereke scoring the winner in the 74th minute.
Roma have now lost four of their last seven matches, a run which includes a 6-1 defeat to Norweigen side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.
Venezia's victory was just their third of the campaign, and it was the first time they've scored more than two goals in a game this season.
Line-ups
Venezia
Formation 4-3-3
- 88RomeroBooked at 90mins
- 7MazzocchiSubstituted forEbuehiat 77'minutes
- 31Caldara
- 32Ceccaroni
- 55Haps
- 33CrnigojSubstituted forSigurdssonat 45'minutes
- 44Ampadu
- 27Busio
- 10AramuSubstituted forTessmannat 77'minutes
- 77OkerekeSubstituted forHenryat 89'minutes
- 23KiyineBooked at 47minsSubstituted forModoloat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 3Molinaro
- 8Tessmann
- 9Forte
- 11Sigurdsson
- 13Modolo
- 14Henry
- 18Heymans
- 19Bjarkason
- 22Ebuehi
- 30Svoboda
- 42Peretz
Roma
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 24KumbullaSubstituted forPérezat 66'minutes
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2KarsdorpBooked at 16minsSubstituted forZalewskiat 83'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 17Veretout
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forZanioloat 77'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 14ShomurodovSubstituted forMayoralat 83'minutes
- 9AbrahamBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 22Zaniolo
- 42Diawara
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 65Tripi
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- Referee:
- Gianluca Aureliano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Venezia 3, Roma 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
Booking
Sergio Romero (Venezia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianluca Busio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Tyronne Ebuehi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibañez.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Pietro Ceccaroni.
Post update
Thomas Henry (Venezia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ridgeciano Haps with a cross following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Venezia. Thomas Henry replaces David Okereke.
Post update
Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tanner Tessmann (Venezia).
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Tyronne Ebuehi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by David Okereke.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Pietro Ceccaroni.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Okereke (Venezia) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Busio with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Venezia. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Modolo (Venezia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Busio with a cross.