Italian Serie A
VeneziaVenezia3RomaRoma2

Venezia 2-3 Roma: Jose Mourinho under more pressure after sinking loss

David Okereke
Venezia's win was their first over Roma since 1999

Jose Mourinho's struggles at Roma continued as minnows Venezia came from 2-1 down to sink the Italian giants.

Roma have won just one of their past seven matches and remain 12 points off leaders Napoli in Serie A.

Mattia Caldara put the hosts in front in the third minute, before goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham put Roma ahead at the break.

Mattia Aramu's penalty levelled the scores with David Okereke scoring the winner in the 74th minute.

Roma have now lost four of their last seven matches, a run which includes a 6-1 defeat to Norweigen side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Venezia's victory was just their third of the campaign, and it was the first time they've scored more than two goals in a game this season.

Line-ups

Venezia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 88RomeroBooked at 90mins
  • 7MazzocchiSubstituted forEbuehiat 77'minutes
  • 31Caldara
  • 32Ceccaroni
  • 55Haps
  • 33CrnigojSubstituted forSigurdssonat 45'minutes
  • 44Ampadu
  • 27Busio
  • 10AramuSubstituted forTessmannat 77'minutes
  • 77OkerekeSubstituted forHenryat 89'minutes
  • 23KiyineBooked at 47minsSubstituted forModoloat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 3Molinaro
  • 8Tessmann
  • 9Forte
  • 11Sigurdsson
  • 13Modolo
  • 14Henry
  • 18Heymans
  • 19Bjarkason
  • 22Ebuehi
  • 30Svoboda
  • 42Peretz

Roma

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 24KumbullaSubstituted forPérezat 66'minutes
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 16minsSubstituted forZalewskiat 83'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 17Veretout
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forZanioloat 77'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 14ShomurodovSubstituted forMayoralat 83'minutes
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 42Diawara
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 65Tripi
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
Referee:
Gianluca Aureliano

Match Stats

Home TeamVeneziaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away27
Shots on Target
Home7
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Venezia 3, Roma 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Venezia 3, Roma 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.

  4. Booking

    Sergio Romero (Venezia) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianluca Busio.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Tyronne Ebuehi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibañez.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Pietro Ceccaroni.

  10. Post update

    Thomas Henry (Venezia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ridgeciano Haps with a cross following a fast break.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Venezia. Thomas Henry replaces David Okereke.

  12. Post update

    Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tanner Tessmann (Venezia).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Tyronne Ebuehi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by David Okereke.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Pietro Ceccaroni.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Okereke (Venezia) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Busio with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Venezia. Conceded by Rui Patrício.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Modolo (Venezia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Busio with a cross.

Page 1 of 7
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • VeneziaVenezia3RomaRoma2
  • SampdoriaSampdoria0BolognaBologna0
  • UdineseUdinese1SassuoloSassuolo2
  • LazioLazio17:00SalernitanaSalernitana
  • NapoliNapoli17:00Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
  • AC MilanAC Milan19:45Inter MilanInter Milan

