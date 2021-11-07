Last updated on .From the section European Football

Venezia's win was their first over Roma since 1999

Jose Mourinho's struggles at Roma continued as minnows Venezia came from 2-1 down to sink the Italian giants.

Roma have won just one of their past seven matches and remain 12 points off leaders Napoli in Serie A.

Mattia Caldara put the hosts in front in the third minute, before goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham put Roma ahead at the break.

Mattia Aramu's penalty levelled the scores with David Okereke scoring the winner in the 74th minute.

Roma have now lost four of their last seven matches, a run which includes a 6-1 defeat to Norweigen side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Venezia's victory was just their third of the campaign, and it was the first time they've scored more than two goals in a game this season.