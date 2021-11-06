Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have appointed former Sheffield United, Oxford United and Northampton Town boss Chris Wilder to succeed Neil Warnock as their manager.

Wilder returns to football seven months after being sacked by the Blades, where he was in charge for almost five years.

The former Blades defender - and boyhood fan - joined the Yorkshire club from Northampton in May 2016.

He took them from League One to the Premier League in his time in charge before leaving in March.

Wales assistant coach Alan Knill will be part of Boro's new management team.

Knill, who was appointed assistant to Robert Page earlier this year, has worked with Wilder at three clubs.

He was number two to Knill at Bury, before the roles were reversed first at Northampton and then at Bramall Lane.

