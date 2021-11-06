Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have appointed former Sheffield United and Oxford United boss Chris Wilder to succeed Neil Warnock as their new manager.

Wilder returns to football seven months after being sacked by the Blades, where he had been in charge for almost five years.

Former Blades defender Wilder joined the Yorkshire club in May 2016 and took them from League One to the Premier League in his time in charge.

More to follow.