West Ham drew 2-2 against Genk in the Europa League on Thursday. The incident took place on a flight to Belgium ahead of the game

West Ham have banned two supporters who were filmed singing an anti-Semitic song at a Jewish passenger on a plane.

The incident took place on a flight to Belgium, where West Ham were playing Genk in the Europa League on Thursday.

Essex Police have also made a second arrest in connection with the incident.

The club said in a statement earlier this week that it was "appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media" and they "condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved".

Hammers manager David Moyes said: "I don't see our football club being like that. We are a diverse football club and there's no room for discrimination anywhere."

Essex Police confirmed that two arrests have been made in relation to the incident and that the enquiry is ongoing.