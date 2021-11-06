Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool are keen on Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith - and aim to put the defender on the road to follow Andy Robertson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke believes getting to the World Cup play-offs will equal Scotland's achievement of reaching Euro 2020. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says defender John Souttar is ready if called upon for Scotland but he has not had any contact from Steve Clarke yet. (Football Scotland) external-link

Steve Clarke has backed striker Kevin Nisbet to rediscover his scoring touch with Scotland and go on to hit the goal trail with Hibernian this term. (Herald) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty is convinced Rangers will win their second title in a row - because the quality of their squad is 'head and shoulders' above Celtic's. (Daily Record) external-link