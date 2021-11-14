Match ends, West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 2.
Nineteen-year-old substitute Emma Harries scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser as Reading came from 2-0 behind to draw against West Ham.
The Hammers appeared to be heading for victory after headers by Lisa Evans and Grace Fisk put them in control.
Abbey-Leigh Stringer started Reading's comeback when she put one past her own keeper before Harries struck in the 92nd minute.
Mackenzie Arnold thought she had saved the header but the goal was awarded.
West Ham, who slip to seventh in the table, are now without a win in three Women's Super League matches ahead of next week's London derby with fourth-placed Tottenham.
They peppered Reading's goal with 15 attempts - six on target - had efforts by Katerina Svitkova and Tameka Yallop cleared off the line, while Claudia Walker struck the bar with an acrobatic attempt.
As for Reading, their season continues to gather momentum.
Having lost their first four league matches, Kelly Chambers' side are now unbeaten in three and have taken seven points from the last nine on offer.
The Royals are eighth in the table, two points behind the Hammers, and host third-placed Brighton next on 21 November.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arnold
- 23Cissoko
- 5Flaherty
- 12LonghurstSubstituted forWyneat 56'minutes
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 22Fisk
- 7EvansSubstituted forBrynjarsdóttirat 72'minutes
- 14Hasegawa
- 9WalkerBooked at 59mins
- 4StringerSubstituted forFilisat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2BrysonBooked at 68mins
- 4Peplow
- 5Evans
- 11HardingBooked at 32mins
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 19ChaplenBooked at 58mins
- 28WoodhamSubstituted forHarriesat 45'minutes
- 10Dowie
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
- 36MacDonald
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 1,496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 2. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis tries a through ball, but Claudia Walker is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Post update
Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chloe Peplow.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Peplow with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir replaces Lisa Evans.
Goal!
Own Goal by Abbey-Leigh Stringer, West Ham United Women. West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 1.
Post update
Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.