The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Brighton 1-0 Leicester: Brighton strike late to beat Foxes

Kirstie Levell fails to keep out Maisie Symonds' late free-kick for Brighton
Brighton have now won three WSL games on the bounce to leave them with 15 points from seven games

Maisie Symonds scored an injury-time free-kick as Brighton moved up to third in the WSL table by inflicting a seventh straight loss on Leicester.

The substitute curled her effort over goalkeeper Kirstie Levell and into the top corner with just minutes left.

It was the one moment of quality in an otherwise poor game and a cruel blow for the Foxes, who had battled bravely.

Leicester stay bottom of the table with zero points, but Albion now have three wins on the bounce and are looking up.

The goal was testimony to Albion's determination to battle to the end, but it was probably the same appetite that ultimately cost Leicester that first crucial point.

In their desire to preserve the goalless scoreline, the Foxes were guilty of a rash challenge at the back to concede the free-kick on the right side of their box from which Symonds scored.

Prior to that they had been solid and composed, restricting the home side to just a few chances - the best of them a Danielle Carter effort saved by Levell and a fluffed shot from Katie Robinson following a corner.

They offered next to nothing themselves in attack with a tame poked effort from Esmee de Graaf and a blocked scramble featuring Samantha Tierney their only notable efforts.

Somehow they must now pick themselves up from the concession of a league-high 18th goal of the campaign and go again when Everton visit next Sunday.

Brighton next travel to Reading, with the top two in their sights.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 3GibbonsSubstituted forRobinsonat 87'minutes
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forKaagmanat 57'minutes
  • 8ConnollySubstituted forSimpkinsat 86'minutes
  • 7Whelan
  • 18CarterSubstituted forSymondsat 76'minutes
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel

Leicester City Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 5McManus
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 85mins
  • 23Purfield
  • 14de Graaf
  • 8Pike
  • 3Tierney
  • 27O'BrienSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 70'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 9SigsworthSubstituted forFlintat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
Referee:
Ryan Atkin
Attendance:
3,566

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  4. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abbie McManus.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paige Bailey-Gayle (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Walsh tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson replaces Felicity Gibbons.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Megan Connolly.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross following a fast break.

  18. Booking

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Megan Walsh (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76102432119
2Chelsea Women76012251718
3Brighton Women7502125715
4Tottenham Women742195414
5Man Utd Women73311211112
6Aston Villa Women7313510-510
7West Ham Women7232101009
8Reading Women7214812-47
9Man City Women72141116-57
10Everton Women7214714-77
11B'ham City Women7016216-141
12Leicester City Women7007318-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

