Last updated on .From the section Football

Brighton have now won three WSL games on the bounce to leave them with 15 points from seven games

Maisie Symonds scored an injury-time free-kick as Brighton moved up to third in the WSL table by inflicting a seventh straight loss on Leicester.

The substitute curled her effort over goalkeeper Kirstie Levell and into the top corner with just minutes left.

It was the one moment of quality in an otherwise poor game and a cruel blow for the Foxes, who had battled bravely.

Leicester stay bottom of the table with zero points, but Albion now have three wins on the bounce and are looking up.

The goal was testimony to Albion's determination to battle to the end, but it was probably the same appetite that ultimately cost Leicester that first crucial point.

In their desire to preserve the goalless scoreline, the Foxes were guilty of a rash challenge at the back to concede the free-kick on the right side of their box from which Symonds scored.

Prior to that they had been solid and composed, restricting the home side to just a few chances - the best of them a Danielle Carter effort saved by Levell and a fluffed shot from Katie Robinson following a corner.

They offered next to nothing themselves in attack with a tame poked effort from Esmee de Graaf and a blocked scramble featuring Samantha Tierney their only notable efforts.

Somehow they must now pick themselves up from the concession of a league-high 18th goal of the campaign and go again when Everton visit next Sunday.

Brighton next travel to Reading, with the top two in their sights.