Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forKaagmanat 57'minutes
  • 8Connolly
  • 7Whelan
  • 18Carter
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel

Leicester City Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 14de Graaf
  • 8Pike
  • 3Tierney
  • 27O'Brien
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 18Barker
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman replaces Ellie Brazil.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

  3. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  6. Post update

    Georgia Brougham (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jessica Sigsworth.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Victoria Williams tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

Sunday 14th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76102432119
2Chelsea Women76011951418
3Tottenham Women742195414
4Brighton Women7412115613
5Man Utd Women73311211112
6Aston Villa Women7313510-510
7West Ham Women72328809
8Man City Women72141113-27
9Reading Women7214610-47
10Everton Women7214714-77
11Leicester City Women7016317-141
12B'ham City Women7016216-141
View full The FA Women's Super League table

