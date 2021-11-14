Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Leicester City Women

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman replaces Ellie Brazil.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 16BrazilSubstituted forKaagmanat 57'minutes
- 8Connolly
- 7Whelan
- 18Carter
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 25Angel
Leicester City Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 14de Graaf
- 8Pike
- 3Tierney
- 27O'Brien
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 7Flint
- 10Devlin
- 18Barker
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Georgia Brougham (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jessica Sigsworth.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Victoria Williams tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.