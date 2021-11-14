The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

Birmingham City 0-1 Aston Villa: Anita Asante header gives Villa derby win

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aston Villa celebrate
Aston Villa have won three of their seven WSL games this season

Aston Villa picked up their first Women's Super League victory over rivals Birmingham City on manager Carla Ward's first return to her former club.

Anita Asante nodded in a powerful header at the back post from a corner to make it 1-0 in the first half.

But Birmingham grew into the game in the second half as substitute Sarah Ewens came close.

It was Villa's third victory of the season at St Andrew's, while Birmingham remain winless.

In the build-up to the derby, the focus naturally turned to ex-Blues boss Ward, who resigned last season after one campaign at Birmingham - and her side returned to haunt them.

Villa dominated possession and pinned the Blues into their own half in the opening 45 minutes but they were limited to few clear-cut chances.

They looked a threat on set-pieces though, and it was no surprise when Asante eventually capitalised on one in the 24th minute.

But Villa's lack of ruthlessness up front and Birmingham's stability through the centre of defence meant the visitors were unable to extend their slim lead.

Birmingham began to show glimpses of a threat on the break - largely through Jade Pennock and Lucy Quinn - but were ultimately isolated when they did get forward.

A few long-range efforts from Quinn and a smart save from Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to deny Ewens were the closest Birmingham came to troubling Villa.

It means Scott Booth's side, who face a trip to defending champions Chelsea next, remain 11th in the table with just one point on the board.

Nervy ending for Villa but Blues leave it too late

Birmingham boss Booth said he was "gutted" at full-time as their late push for an equaliser came to nothing.

"The players in the second half showed the real intensity that we wanted to start the game with," he added. "We showed so much more belief in possession, more desire to put tackles in to get to the first ball and we put Villa right back on the back foot.

"With a little bit of luck, we could have got the draw and even a win in the second half so to come out with nothing was a blow.

"We can't afford - in the position that we're in - to start games on the back foot. We have to show those qualities. We have to bring it to the game from the off. To only bring it when we go behind will not be enough for us."

However, Villa boss Ward was "delighted" at picking up three points, taking their tally to a "huge" 10 points so far in the season.

"That three points is massive," she added. "I've told the players to enjoy it tonight and the fans will enjoy it so that's the most important thing.

"At half-time we were disappointed to have only been 1-0 up. We should have been out of sight by half-time. We needed to move the ball quicker and we didn't do enough with it. We knew how to hurt them but we didn't do it well enough.

"They put us under a bit of pressure [in the second half] without Hannah Hampton having to make any big saves."

It also paid off for Villa on set-pieces as, for the first time this season, they sent up defender Asante following a successful week on the training ground.

"All week our defensive coach has been on at everyone saying 'you have to send the defenders forward' and I guess it paid off!" said goalscorer Asante.

"I just watched the flight of the ball and I knew it was on my head so I had to attack it. If I hadn't, [assistant coach] Alan Reeves would have been on my case. I'm really happy to have scored today but more so for the team to get the three points."

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hourihan
  • 3ScottSubstituted forWhelanat 87'minutes
  • 4Quinn
  • 2Sandvej
  • 25Holloway
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 90mins
  • 14FinnSubstituted forEwensat 61'minutes
  • 7SarriBooked at 75mins
  • 11Pennock

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 9Ewens
  • 12Smith
  • 19Whipp
  • 21Ramsey
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Asante
  • 33PachecoBooked at 90mins
  • 8ArthurBooked at 22minsSubstituted forGregoryat 56'minutes
  • 21EwersSubstituted forLittlejohnat 76'minutes
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forN'Dowat 87'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 7LehmannBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHaylesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 12Hutton
  • 15Haigh
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 20Davison
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  3. Booking

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Elisha N'Dow replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Harriet Scott.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Ramona Petzelberger tries a through ball, but Freya Gregory is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Marisa Ewers.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles replaces Alisha Lehmann.

  17. Booking

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76102432119
2Chelsea Women76012251718
3Brighton Women7502125715
4Tottenham Women742195414
5Man Utd Women73311211112
6Aston Villa Women7313510-510
7West Ham Women7232101009
8Reading Women7214812-47
9Man City Women72141116-57
10Everton Women7214714-77
11B'ham City Women7016216-141
12Leicester City Women7007318-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport