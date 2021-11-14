Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have scored 22 goals in seven games this season

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea moved to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a dominant victory at Manchester City.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the first minute when Jessie Fleming pounced on a defensive mistake to score.

Emma Hayes' side got a second just before half-time when they broke quickly before Sam Kerr fired home from Fran Kirby's ball.

Kirby then curled in after the break before Magdalena Eriksson headed home.

It was an impressive victory for the visitors, who have now won six WSL games in a row since losing their opening fixture to Arsenal.

For Manchester City it was a third home defeat of the season and another heavy loss. They were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

The result will have been all the more frustrating given the hosts were the better side in the first half after falling behind but, for all their possession, struggled to create clear-cut chances.

The closest they came was in the second half when Ann-Katrin Berger kept out a decent strike by Lauren Hemp.