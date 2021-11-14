The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women4

Manchester City Women 0-4 Chelsea Women: Emma Hayes' side close in on leaders with big win

Chelsea celebrate their second goal at Manchester City
Chelsea have scored 22 goals in seven games this season

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea moved to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a dominant victory at Manchester City.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the first minute when Jessie Fleming pounced on a defensive mistake to score.

Emma Hayes' side got a second just before half-time when they broke quickly before Sam Kerr fired home from Fran Kirby's ball.

Kirby then curled in after the break before Magdalena Eriksson headed home.

It was an impressive victory for the visitors, who have now won six WSL games in a row since losing their opening fixture to Arsenal.

For Manchester City it was a third home defeat of the season and another heavy loss. They were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

The result will have been all the more frustrating given the hosts were the better side in the first half after falling behind but, for all their possession, struggled to create clear-cut chances.

The closest they came was in the second half when Ann-Katrin Berger kept out a decent strike by Lauren Hemp.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 10Stanway
  • 8Scott
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 74mins
  • 3Stokes
  • 12AngeldalSubstituted forCoombsat 69'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 19WeirSubstituted forLosadaat 77'minutes
  • 16ParkSubstituted forBeckieat 69'minutes
  • 18White
  • 15HempSubstituted forRasoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 30Mace
  • 31Pilling
  • 33Kennedy

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30BergerSubstituted forMusovicat 77'minutes
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 10JiSubstituted forIngleat 45'minutes
  • 8Leupolz
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forCharlesat 78'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forSpenceat 78'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 67'minutes
  • 17Fleming

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 9England
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 29Fox
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Vicky Losada.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bethany England.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jill Scott following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Lauren Hemp.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Fran Kirby.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles replaces Guro Reiten.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Zecira Musovic replaces Ann-Katrin Berger because of an injury.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Vicky Losada replaces Caroline Weir.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  16. Booking

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76102432119
2Chelsea Women76012251718
3Brighton Women7502125715
4Tottenham Women742195414
5Man Utd Women73311211112
6Aston Villa Women7313510-510
7West Ham Women7232101009
8Reading Women7214812-47
9Man City Women72141116-57
10Everton Women7214714-77
11B'ham City Women7016216-141
12Leicester City Women7007318-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

