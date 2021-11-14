Last updated on .From the section Football

Ella Toone had given Manchester United a first-half lead at Everton

Everton picked up their first point under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur after a terrible mistake at the back cost Manchester United victory in the Women's Super League.

The visitors struck early on when Ella Toone curled in after a quick counter.

Claire Emslie went close to equalising on the stroke of half-time but her dipping effort hit the woodwork.

However, Everton levelled late on when Simone Magill capitalised on a defensive mix-up to tap in.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps had come out to clear the ball but a defender got in the way and Magill pounced on the confusion.

It was more frustration for Manchester United, who were denied victory in their previous WSL outing at Tottenham, who scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

They had been the better side for long periods of this game but were punished for failing to get the crucial second goal.

Martha Thomas had gone closest to doubling their advantage but lashed over from close range in the second half.

For Everton, the point ended a run of two successive WSL defeats as they scored for the first time in the league under Vasseur, who took charge at the end of October.

The draw means Manchester United remain fifth while Everton are ninth.