The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Everton Women 1-1 Manchester United Women: Defensive error earns Jean-Luc Vasseur first point

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ella Toone opens the scoring against Everton
Ella Toone had given Manchester United a first-half lead at Everton

Everton picked up their first point under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur after a terrible mistake at the back cost Manchester United victory in the Women's Super League.

The visitors struck early on when Ella Toone curled in after a quick counter.

Claire Emslie went close to equalising on the stroke of half-time but her dipping effort hit the woodwork.

However, Everton levelled late on when Simone Magill capitalised on a defensive mix-up to tap in.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps had come out to clear the ball but a defender got in the way and Magill pounced on the confusion.

It was more frustration for Manchester United, who were denied victory in their previous WSL outing at Tottenham, who scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

They had been the better side for long periods of this game but were punished for failing to get the crucial second goal.

Martha Thomas had gone closest to doubling their advantage but lashed over from close range in the second half.

For Everton, the point ended a run of two successive WSL defeats as they scored for the first time in the league under Vasseur, who took charge at the end of October.

The draw means Manchester United remain fifth while Everton are ninth.

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 4SeveckeBooked at 59mins
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 17GrahamSubstituted forClintonat 68'minutes
  • 8Christiansen
  • 7Dali
  • 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 81'minutes
  • 13GauvinSubstituted forMagillat 68'minutes
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 5Mannion
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 10ZelemBooked at 60mins
  • 8RisaSubstituted forStaniforthat 65'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 23Russo
  • 11Galton
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

  4. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Magill with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  10. Post update

    Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Claire Emslie.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Grace Clinton (Everton Women).

  17. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76102432119
2Chelsea Women76011951418
3Tottenham Women742195414
4Brighton Women7412115613
5Man Utd Women73311211112
6Aston Villa Women7313510-510
7West Ham Women72328809
8Man City Women72141113-27
9Reading Women7214610-47
10Everton Women7214714-77
11Leicester City Women7016317-141
12B'ham City Women7016216-141
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories