Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 2.
Lorenzo Lucca had a hand in both goals as Italy Under-21s coasted past Republic of Ireland Under-21s 2-0.
Pisa striker Lucca opened the scoring and then laid on a late strike for substitute Matteo Cancellieri.
Lucca, 19, put the visitors ahead on the half-hour at the Tallaght Stadium, to ensure his side led at the break.
The hosts remained in the fight right until the death but could not force an equaliser, leaving Italy to wrap up the victory at the last.
Lucca's smart ball split the defence to send Roma forward Cancellieri through on goal, and the Hellas Verona loanee converted the opener in style.
The Republic lie fourth in their qualifying group with two wins and a draw from their five games while Italy are second, one point behind Sweden.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland U21
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Maher
- 13O'Brien
- 4McGuinness
- 3Bagan
- 2O'Connor
- 7KilkennySubstituted forTierneyat 76'minutes
- 6Coventry
- 18Wright
- 10SmallboneSubstituted forDevoyat 76'minutes
- 8NoßSubstituted forEboseleat 56'minutes
- 22WhelanSubstituted forKayodeat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 5McEntee
- 9Kayode
- 11Ferry
- 15Hondermarck
- 17Tierney
- 19Ferguson
- 20Devoy
- 21Ebosele
- 23Odumuso
Italy U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Carnesecchi
- 2Bellanova
- 6LovatoSubstituted forPirolaat 33'minutes
- 15Okoli
- 16Cambiaso
- 10Rovella
- 14EspositoBooked at 89mins
- 4Ricci
- 7ColomboSubstituted forCancellieriat 86'minutes
- 9Lucca
- 20VignatoSubstituted forMulattieriat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Turati
- 3Quagliata
- 5Pirola
- 8Ranocchia
- 11Piccoli
- 17Ferrarini
- 18Cancellieri
- 19Mulattieri
- 21Fagioli
- Referee:
- Horatiu Fesnic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 2.
Marco Carnesecchi (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland U21).
Post update
Foul by Samuele Mulattieri (Italy U21).
Post update
Lee O'Connor (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Samuele Mulattieri replaces Emanuel Vignato.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Lucca (Italy U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salvatore Esposito.
Attempt missed. Dawson Devoy (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry.
Foul by Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21).
Post update
Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 2. Matteo Cancellieri (Italy U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Lucca following a fast break.
Booking
Salvatore Esposito (Italy U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Salvatore Esposito (Italy U21).
Joshua Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Samuele Ricci (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee O'Connor (Republic of Ireland U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Matteo Cancellieri replaces Lorenzo Colombo.
Foul by Raoul Bellanova (Italy U21).
Post update
Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.