Andrew Omobamidele (second from left) earned his first cap in September as Cristiano Ronaldo's two late headed goals saw Portugal snatch a dramatic 2-1 win in Faro

World Cup European qualifying, Group A: Republic of Ireland v Portugal Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Thursday, 11 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele is a doubt for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Dublin which could mean a competitive debut for Burnley's Nathan Collins.

Omobamidele, 19, has an Achilles injury and boss Stephen Kenny is not hopeful he will feature on Thursday.

"I won't say I am optimistic," said Kenny of Omobamidele's prospects with Jayson Molumby already ruled out.

"Nathan is certainly in contention, that's for sure."

Collins, 20, earned his first Republic cap in the 4-0 friendly win over Qatar last month and could now feature if Omobamidele joins the centre-back Dara O'Shea on the sidelines.

Omobamidele earned his first cap against Portugal in September when he replaced O'Shea after 35 minutes. His side were on course for a famous win in Faro as they led after 89 minutes before two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals earned Fernando Santos' side a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The Canaries defender sustained his knock in his club's first Premier League win of the season over Brentford on Saturday, while a hamstring injury rules out midfielder Molumby, who is currently on loan at West Brom from Brighton.

Seamus Coleman missed last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar because of a hamstring injury

Fit-again Coleman another back-three option

If Omobamidele is ruled out, fit-again Seamus Coleman could be another option to slot into the back-three which has been Kenny's preferred defensive formation in recent games.

Squad skipper Coleman, 33, missed last month's 3-0 win in Azerbaijan, which saw Kenny record a first competitive win in charge at the 13th attempt, and the subsequent friendly victory over next year's World Cup hosts.

Ronaldo's presence will ensure a 52,000 sell-out attendance at the Aviva Stadium as the Portuguese aim for the win which would move them two points clear of Serbia at the top of Group A.

The Euro 2016 winners will be without Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is being rested because of fatigue, but is expected to be in contention for Sunday's group decider with Serbia in Lisbon.

Kenny said last month's successive wins demonstrated his side's progress from their early struggles in the group which included the shock home defeat by Luxembourg.

'You can see the improvement' - Kenny

"You can see the improvement, but we have to work on a lot of other stuff. We have been doing that over the last few games and hopefully we can put in the performance that we need tomorrow night," added the Republic boss.

"Portugal are a world-class team - they're the previous European champions, Nations League holders, we know they've got a lot of players who have played in the Champions League final and so forth.

"[But] we are at home, we have a lot of good players ourselves and we are evolving as a team. You see the progression of the team and see the team evolving in front of your eyes every game we play."

After notching five goals in the Republic's October wins, West Brom striker Callum Robinson will surely start again in attack with Jeff Hendrick again expected to retain a midfield berth after his impressive displays despite his continuing lack of game time with Newcastle.

Hendrick says the "hurt" of the last-gasp Faro defeat is in the Republic players' minds this week.

"The effort we put in. When you play a team like that, you know it's going to be hard. We had a game plan and it worked really, really well, up to the 88th minute," said the 29-year-old Dubliner.