World Cup Qualifying - European
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland19:45PortugalPortugal
Venue: Aviva Stadium

World Cup qualifying: Omobamidele could miss Republic of Ireland's Portugal game

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Andrew Omobamidele holds his head in his hands after Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Portugal
Andrew Omobamidele (second from left) earned his first cap in September as Cristiano Ronaldo's two late headed goals saw Portugal snatch a dramatic 2-1 win in Faro
World Cup European qualifying, Group A: Republic of Ireland v Portugal
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Thursday, 11 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele is a doubt for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Dublin which could mean a competitive debut for Burnley's Nathan Collins.

Omobamidele, 19, has an Achilles injury and boss Stephen Kenny is not hopeful he will feature on Thursday.

"I won't say I am optimistic," said Kenny of Omobamidele's prospects with Jayson Molumby already ruled out.

"Nathan is certainly in contention, that's for sure."

Collins, 20, earned his first Republic cap in the 4-0 friendly win over Qatar last month and could now feature if Omobamidele joins the centre-back Dara O'Shea on the sidelines.

Omobamidele earned his first cap against Portugal in September when he replaced O'Shea after 35 minutes. His side were on course for a famous win in Faro as they led after 89 minutes before two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals earned Fernando Santos' side a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The Canaries defender sustained his knock in his club's first Premier League win of the season over Brentford on Saturday, while a hamstring injury rules out midfielder Molumby, who is currently on loan at West Brom from Brighton.

Seamus Coleman battles with Azerbaijan's Maksim Alaskarov in the World Cup qualifier in Dublin during September
Seamus Coleman missed last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar because of a hamstring injury

Fit-again Coleman another back-three option

If Omobamidele is ruled out, fit-again Seamus Coleman could be another option to slot into the back-three which has been Kenny's preferred defensive formation in recent games.

Squad skipper Coleman, 33, missed last month's 3-0 win in Azerbaijan, which saw Kenny record a first competitive win in charge at the 13th attempt, and the subsequent friendly victory over next year's World Cup hosts.

Ronaldo's presence will ensure a 52,000 sell-out attendance at the Aviva Stadium as the Portuguese aim for the win which would move them two points clear of Serbia at the top of Group A.

The Euro 2016 winners will be without Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is being rested because of fatigue, but is expected to be in contention for Sunday's group decider with Serbia in Lisbon.

Kenny said last month's successive wins demonstrated his side's progress from their early struggles in the group which included the shock home defeat by Luxembourg.

'You can see the improvement' - Kenny

"You can see the improvement, but we have to work on a lot of other stuff. We have been doing that over the last few games and hopefully we can put in the performance that we need tomorrow night," added the Republic boss.

"Portugal are a world-class team - they're the previous European champions, Nations League holders, we know they've got a lot of players who have played in the Champions League final and so forth.

"[But] we are at home, we have a lot of good players ourselves and we are evolving as a team. You see the progression of the team and see the team evolving in front of your eyes every game we play."

After notching five goals in the Republic's October wins, West Brom striker Callum Robinson will surely start again in attack with Jeff Hendrick again expected to retain a midfield berth after his impressive displays despite his continuing lack of game time with Newcastle.

Hendrick says the "hurt" of the last-gasp Faro defeat is in the Republic players' minds this week.

"The effort we put in. When you play a team like that, you know it's going to be hard. We had a game plan and it worked really, really well, up to the 88th minute," said the 29-year-old Dubliner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th November 2021

  • R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland19:45PortugalPortugal
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan17:00LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • ArmeniaArmenia17:00North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
  • GeorgiaGeorgia17:00SwedenSweden
  • RussiaRussia17:00CyprusCyprus
  • GermanyGermany19:45LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
  • RomaniaRomania19:45IcelandIceland
  • GreeceGreece19:45SpainSpain
  • MaltaMalta19:45CroatiaCroatia
  • SlovakiaSlovakia19:45SloveniaSlovenia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7520168817
2Portugal65101641216
3Luxembourg6204514-96
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan7016415-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden6501123915
2Spain6411135813
3Greece62317619
4Georgia7115412-84
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland6420101914
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland612357-25
5Lithuania7106418-143

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88002702724
2Scotland8521137617
3Israel84131815313
4Austria83141114-310
5Faroe Islands8116417-134
6Moldova8017424-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia8611135819
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus8125313-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86202432120
2Poland85212581717
3Albania8503117415
4Hungary83231312111
5Andorra8206719-126
6San Marino8008132-310

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2Romania8413118313
3North Macedonia83321510512
4Armenia8332811-312
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories