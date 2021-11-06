Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has left the club hours after their first win of the Premier League season.

The Canaries won 2-1 at Brentford, but remain bottom of the Premier League with five points from 11 games.

Farke led Norwich to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017.

"We feel now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status," said sporting director Stuart Webber.

More to follow.