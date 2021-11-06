Last updated on .From the section Norwich

First Premier League win is a 'big relief' - Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been sacked hours after their first win of the Premier League season.

The Canaries won 2-1 at Brentford, but remain bottom of the Premier League with five points from 11 games.

Farke had led Norwich to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017.

"We feel now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status," said sporting director Stuart Webber.

In Farke's post-match interview with BBC Sport, he gave no indication he knew he was about to lose his job.

"We definitely have a chance [of survival]," he said. "It's a long marathon. The longer we work together the better we will be as a team. I can't guarantee we'll stay in the league but don't write us off."

The German was Norwich manager for 208 games, winning 87 of them.

But he has the fourth worst record of all Premier League managers to have taken charge of 20 games or more - winning just six of his 49 games.

He took over Norwich in 2017, leading them to the Championship title in his second season.

They were relegated after one campaign in the top flight but then bounced straight back last season.

