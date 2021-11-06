Last updated on .From the section Millwall

The Championship game between Millwall and Derby ended in a draw

Millwall and the Met Police are trying to identify a supporter who allegedly subjected a Derby County player to racist abuse during Saturday's game.

The incident was formally reported at the end of the match, which ended 1-1.

Derby said a "member of its first team playing squad" had been subject to "alleged discriminatory abuse".

"The matter is under immediate investigation and the club will co-operate fully in the matter," Millwall said in a statement.

The statement continued: "The club has a zero-tolerance policy against discriminatory abuse of any kind and is continuing its tireless efforts in this regard through the work of the Millwall Equality Steering Committee."

Derby said the player concerned would receive "the club's full support".