Kelty Hearts move seven points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 after a single goal meant Maurice Ross started his tenure at Cowdenbeath with defeat.

The former Scotland defender took over in midweek and his bottom-of-the-table side held on until Joe Cardle fired the derby winner after 76 minutes.

Forfar Athletic beat Elgin City 2-1 to move into second above Stirling Albion, who lost 3-1 at home to Stenhousemuir.

Fourth-top Annan Athletic were held to a 2-2 daw at home by Stranraer.

Andy Munro headed in from close range from Luke Strachan's cross to give Forfar a 26th-minute lead against second-bottom Elgin.

Rory MacEwan fired the equaliser six minutes later, but another close-range header, this time by Grant Anderson from Stefan McCluskey's cross, 13 minutes after the break was enough to secure a home win.

Stirling's hopes of keeping pace with Kelty suffered a blow with an Adam Cummins own goal after only 10 minutes at home to Stenhousemuir.

Ross Forbes set up Thomas Orr to fire the visitors further ahead before also laying it off for Darren Christie to shoot their side into a commanding lead 10 minutes before the break.

Dylan Bikey replied 13 minutes after the break, but Stirling were unable to stage a fightback.

There as late drama as 10-man Stranraer secured a point away to Annan.

Ross Smith fired the visitors ahead after 24 minutes, Aidan Smith shot Annan level shortly before half time, but there was still time for Sean Burns to be sent off for violent conduct.

The 10 men looked to have snatched victory with Matt Yates' second assist of the game being headed in by Paul Woods with four minutes remaining.

However, Chris Johnston set up Owen Moxon to fire the equaliser a minute later.