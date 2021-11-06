Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Airdrieonians move up three places to the top of Scottish League 1 after a convincing win over Peterhead as the division's other four games were drawn.

Queen's Park fell a point behind after a late equaliser by a visiting East Fife side who remain at the bottom.

Cove Rangers are third on goal difference after they drew 0-0 with the side now down to fourth, Montrose.

Falkirk were held at home by derby rivals Alloa Athletic and Dumbarton by Clyde, both in a flurry of late goals.

Dylan Easton scored the first goal of the division's five fixtures as he fired Airdrie ahead shortly before half-time.

He set up Kerr McInroy for the second 12 minutes after the break and Callum Smith shot the Diamonds into a three-goal lead before an own goal by goalkeeper Max Currie in stoppage time.

When Lee Kilday headed in Luca Connell's cross with four minutes remaining, it looked like Queen's Park were staying top.

However, Kieran Millar headed in a cross from former Airdrieonians man Liam Watt five minutes into stoppage time to secure a point for the Fifers.

There was also late drama at Falkirk Stadium as former Hearts winger Callumn Morrison fired the home side ahead from the penalty spot with three minutes remaining after Mark Durnan's hand ball.

Three minutes later, however, Euan Henderson equalised from close range to win a point for Alloa.

It was even more dramatic at Dumbarton, where Eoghan Stokes slotted in from close range to give the home side the lead with a minute remaining.

However, former Scotland striker David Goodwillie was set up in front of goal by Gregory Tade to level for Clyde a minute later.