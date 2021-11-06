Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls' FA Cup and VA Vase runs have seen them play the fewest number of games in their league so far this season

Jersey Bulls threw away a 4-1 85th-minute lead as they drew 4-4 with Combined Counties Premier League South leaders Walton and Hersham.

Lorne Bickley's 11th-minute opener was cancelled out by Joe Pratley-Jones's penalty three minutes later before Bickley made it 2-1 after 30 minutes.

It was 3-1 after Jonny Le Quesne's 57th-minute effort before a Luke Campbell penalty with 10 minutes left.

But Palace Francis pulled one back before two Eddie Simon goals.

Simon's second came in the fourth minute of stoppage time after he had scored his first in the 89th minute.

The draw keeps the visitors top of the table while Jersey Bulls are now sixth, 14 points off the leaders with four games in hand.