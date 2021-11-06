Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Seventh-tier Buxton and sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers provided the main shocks on a busy Saturday of FA Cup first-round action.

Diego de Girolamo struck with five minutes remaining to send Northern League Premier side Buxton through at the expense of National League North York City.

The forward returned to haunt his former club as the Bucks made light of a curious midweek change of manager to become the lowest-ranked side through to round two.

Upsets were scarce in the 32 ties but there were a smattering across the round, including National League North side Kidderminster edging out fifth-tier Grimsby.

Elsewhere, Halifax progressed after an 11-goal thriller against fellow National League side Maidenhead, while a few League Two sides knocked out third-tier opponents.

Bucks and Harriers fly the flag

There was a strange build-up to Buxton's first appearance in the FA Cup first round for 59 years when the management team who had presided over a 20-game unbeaten start to the season departed.

Mark Ward posted on Twitter that the decision had come about after he was set to miss the game due to a holiday which brought Steve Cunningham into the hot seat and he started his reign in style.

The in-form Derbyshire side looked to be taking their higher-ranked opponents to a replay before De Girolamo popped-up with the winner.

Cunningham was quick to play down his own contribution to the win.

"All I have done is stand on the sidelines and tried to be an organiser and a supporter. This (win) is down to the club, the players and the previous management team," he said.

Ashley Hemmings scored the winner for Kidderminster against Grimsby

It was also a day to remember for Kidderminster Harriers after knocking out Grimsby, who are second in the National League.

Ashley Hemmings tucked home a penalty to earn a 1-0 win at Aggborough.

Harriers, who are just outside the play-off places in the National League North in eighth, stood firm under pressure from the Mariners to reach the FA Cup second round for the first time in eight years.

As for the rest of the teams from the sixth and seventh tiers of the pyramid there was disappointment, especially so for Yate Town who lost 5-0 at home to Yeovil.

Banbury United, Bowers & Pitsea, Harrow Borough, Hayes and Yeading, Horsham and Guiseley all bowed out to league opponents.

Raining goals in Halifax

Defences went awol as Halifax and Maidenhead mutually agreed to go gung-ho in their pursuit of progress to the second round.

The Shaymen opened the scoring through Tyrell Warren inside 10 minutes only for Maidenhead to respond immediately when goalkeeper Sam Johnson spilled a shot and striker Josh Kelly fired in the rebound.

The goals kept flowing in a frantic first half and the hosts took a 4-3 lead into the changing rooms.

Halifax started the second half where they left off in the first adding two goals before the hour, before Maidenhead hit back again.

Substitute Elliot Newby made it seven with a scuffed effort in the 73rd minute to complete the scoring in the free-scoring affair.

Halifax manager Pete Wild summed it up nicely saying "it went from the sublime to the ridiculous".

League Two bragging rights

Fourth-tier Mansfield, Port Vale and Swindon enjoyed victories over League One sides to put some money into their coffers and progress into the second round.

It was a famous victory for League Two strugglers Mansfield who despatched Lee Johnson's Sunderland with a 1-0 victory.

Rhys Oates dumped the League One giants out of the competition with a fifth-minute strike at the Stadium of Light which was enough to send Nigel Clough's side through against the club his father Brian represented as a player.

Mansfield players celebrate their victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

Port Vale are enjoying a great season in the league and continued their good form to hammer 10-man Accrington Stanley 5-1.

They are second in League Two and now have an FA Cup second-round fixture to prepare for thanks to hat-trick hero James Wilson.

Lewis Cass and George Lloyd also scored after Ethan Hamilton had pulled one back for Accrington, who are mid-table in League One.

Another side taking their impressive league form into the FA Cup was Swindon. Ben Garner's side enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 away win at Crewe, who are having a nightmare season at the bottom of the third tier.

Swindon were ahead in the 25th minute when Louis Reed was offered space to shoot and found the top corner with a stunning blast from 25 yards.

Ipswich loanee Tyreece Simpson was also on target before Reed grabbed his second to send Swindon into Monday's second round draw.

