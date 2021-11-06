Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock has manged a record 1,603 games with English league clubs

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Neil Warnock after Saturday's draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 72-year-old, who celebrated a record 1,602 games as a manager earlier this week, has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

Boro dropped to 15th in the table after a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns and have won just six games this season.

Warnock's assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson have also left the club after talks following the match.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Neil and his staff for all their hard work during their time with us," a Middlesbrough statement read.

The veteran manager succeeded Jonathan Woodgate in June 2020 and guided Boro to a 10th-placed finish last season with 18 wins and 18 losses in the Championship.

But this season results have been inconsistent, with the team winning just two of the first nine games before a run of four wins in five matches.

A 2-0 loss at home to Birmingham City last week was followed up with a 3-1 defeat at Luton on Tuesday before their draw with the third-placed Baggies.

Warnock's departure ends his tenure at his 16th club in a managerial career that stretches back to non-league Gainsborough Trinity in 1981.

He managed Burton Albion before moving to Scarborough Town in 1986 where he won the first of his eight promotions as he led the club to the Conference title in his first season in charge.

Back-to-back Wembley play-off wins with Notts County in 1990 and 1991 saw him take the Magpies from the third tier to the top flight.

Neil Warnock (centre) and coaches Ronnie Jepson (left) and Kevin Blackwell bid farewell to the Middlesbrough fans after their draw at West Bromwich Albion

He again guided sides to promotion in successive seasons as he led Huddersfield into what is now the Championship in 1995 before taking Plymouth Argyle into the old Third Division play-offs 12 months later.

Spells at Oldham and Bury followed before arguably his most memorable spell, as Sheffield United manager from 1999-2007, when semi-finals in the FA Cup and League Cup were accompanied by promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

After time at Crystal Palace he led Queens Park Rangers to the Championship title in 2011 and before a final Premier League promotion, with Cardiff City in 2019, after spells at Leeds United, Rotherham United and a second spell at QPR.