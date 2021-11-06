German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 6th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1081138102825
2B Dortmund1080227151224
3Freiburg106401771022
4B Leverkusen105232316717
5Mainz115241511417
6Union Berlin104421515016
7Wolfsburg105141112-116
8RB Leipzig1043321101115
9B Mgladbach114341314-115
10Hoffenheim104241915414
11Köln103431518-313
12Hertha Berlin104061123-1212
13Stuttgart102441519-410
14VfL Bochum10316818-1010
15Frankfurt101631015-59
16Augsburg10235919-109
17Arminia Bielefeld10055616-105
18Fürth10019727-201
