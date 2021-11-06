RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|10
|8
|1
|1
|38
|10
|28
|25
|2
|B Dortmund
|10
|8
|0
|2
|27
|15
|12
|24
|3
|Freiburg
|10
|6
|4
|0
|17
|7
|10
|22
|4
|B Leverkusen
|10
|5
|2
|3
|23
|16
|7
|17
|5
|Mainz
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|11
|4
|17
|6
|Union Berlin
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15
|15
|0
|16
|7
|Wolfsburg
|10
|5
|1
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|16
|8
|RB Leipzig
|10
|4
|3
|3
|21
|10
|11
|15
|9
|B Mgladbach
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|10
|Hoffenheim
|10
|4
|2
|4
|19
|15
|4
|14
|11
|Köln
|10
|3
|4
|3
|15
|18
|-3
|13
|12
|Hertha Berlin
|10
|4
|0
|6
|11
|23
|-12
|12
|13
|Stuttgart
|10
|2
|4
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|10
|14
|VfL Bochum
|10
|3
|1
|6
|8
|18
|-10
|10
|15
|Frankfurt
|10
|1
|6
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|16
|Augsburg
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|9
|17
|Arminia Bielefeld
|10
|0
|5
|5
|6
|16
|-10
|5
|18
|Fürth
|10
|0
|1
|9
|7
|27
|-20
|1