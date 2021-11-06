Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1

Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano: Karim Benzema scores again as Carlo Ancelotti's side go top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema (14 goals and eight assists) has been directly involved in 22 goals in 15 matches for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos put the hosts ahead after 14 minutes with a well-taken, side-footed finish from Vinicius Junior's pass.

Karim Benzema doubled the advantage before half-time, slotting in his 10th league goal of the season from David Alaba's cross.

Substitute Radamel Falcao headed in with 13 minutes left but Rayo could not find an equaliser and remain sixth.

Victory moved Carlo Ancelotti's side two points clear of Real Sociedad, although Sevilla will join them on 27 points if they defeat Real Betis on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

Benzema had several chances to put the hosts' beyond reach, while Vinicius was unable to finish after a superb run and Marco Asensio was also denied at close range.

They were almost punished for their profligacy in added time but Kroos produced a goal-line clearance and Thibaut Courtois tipped a follow-up shot from Unai Lopez over the crossbar.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forNachoat 90+3'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Camavinga
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 29mins
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forVázquezat 83'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forE Hazardat 83'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dimitrievski
  • 20BalliuBooked at 45mins
  • 24SaveljichSubstituted forPozoat 81'minutes
  • 5Catena
  • 33García Torres
  • 6ComesañaBooked at 68mins
  • 23Valentín
  • 7PalazónSubstituted forDias Correiaat 60'minutes
  • 8TrejoSubstituted forLópezat 60'minutes
  • 18García Rivera
  • 9NtekaSubstituted forFalcaoat 69'minutesSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zidane
  • 2Maras
  • 3Falcao
  • 4Suárez
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Martín
  • 12López
  • 16Guardiola Navarro
  • 19Rodrigues
  • 21Ciss
  • 22Pozo
  • 32Hernández
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
43,283

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamRayo Vallecano
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away19
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Eden Hazard is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bebé with a cross following a corner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran García.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bebé with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Toni Kroos.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bebé with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Unai López.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  15. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fran García (Rayo Vallecano).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casemiro with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Karim Benzema.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Marco Asensio.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Esteban Saveljich.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1283128131527
2Real Sociedad127411710725
3Sevilla117311971224
4Atl Madrid116411810822
5Real Betis126331915421
6Rayo Vallecano136251914520
7Osasuna125431415-119
8Ath Bilbao12462118318
9Barcelona124531915417
10Espanyol134541413117
11Valencia124441817116
12Mallorca123541117-614
13Alavés12417815-713
14Villarreal112631312112
15Celta Vigo133371317-412
16Cádiz132651219-712
17Granada122551116-511
18Elche12246915-610
19Getafe12138618-126
20Levante130671225-136
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport