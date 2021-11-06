Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu.
Toni Kroos put the hosts ahead after 14 minutes with a well-taken, side-footed finish from Vinicius Junior's pass.
Karim Benzema doubled the advantage before half-time, slotting in his 10th league goal of the season from David Alaba's cross.
Substitute Radamel Falcao headed in with 13 minutes left but Rayo could not find an equaliser and remain sixth.
Victory moved Carlo Ancelotti's side two points clear of Real Sociedad, although Sevilla will join them on 27 points if they defeat Real Betis on Sunday (20:00 GMT).
Benzema had several chances to put the hosts' beyond reach, while Vinicius was unable to finish after a superb run and Marco Asensio was also denied at close range.
They were almost punished for their profligacy in added time but Kroos produced a goal-line clearance and Thibaut Courtois tipped a follow-up shot from Unai Lopez over the crossbar.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forNachoat 90+3'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 25Camavinga
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 29mins
- 11AsensioSubstituted forVázquezat 83'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forE Hazardat 83'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dimitrievski
- 20BalliuBooked at 45mins
- 24SaveljichSubstituted forPozoat 81'minutes
- 5Catena
- 33García Torres
- 6ComesañaBooked at 68mins
- 23Valentín
- 7PalazónSubstituted forDias Correiaat 60'minutes
- 8TrejoSubstituted forLópezat 60'minutes
- 18García Rivera
- 9NtekaSubstituted forFalcaoat 69'minutesSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zidane
- 2Maras
- 3Falcao
- 4Suárez
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Martín
- 12López
- 16Guardiola Navarro
- 19Rodrigues
- 21Ciss
- 22Pozo
- 32Hernández
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 43,283
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Eden Hazard is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bebé with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran García.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bebé with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bebé with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Unai López.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fran García (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casemiro with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Esteban Saveljich.