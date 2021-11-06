Match ends, Celta Vigo 3, Barcelona 3.
Barcelona threw away a three-goal lead against Celta Vigo in interim manager Sergi Barjuan's final match in charge.
Goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had put the visitors in complete control at half-time.
But Iago Aspas scored twice - including a 96th-minute equaliser - as Celta Vigo produced a sensational comeback.
Nolito had made it 3-2 with 16 minutes remaining and Aspas' second means it is now four games without victory for Barcelona in La Liga.
It was confirmed earlier on Saturday that Barcelona legend Xavi has returned to the club as manager and he will officially take charge from Monday.
He will take over a Barcelona side ninth in the table following this draw - and at least eight points adrift of top-spot.
After Fati - replaced at half-time due to injury - slotted into the bottom corner with five minutes played, Busquets' fine finish from the edge of the box and Depay's header at the end of a sweeping team move appeared to have virtually sealed victory.
But Celta Vigo were rewarded for a much-improved start to the second-half when Aspas struck from close range and, with Barcelona appearing nervous in defence following Nolito's header, Barjuan's side were punished in dramatic fashion as Aspas produced a sublime first-time finish to salvage an unlikely point.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Dituro
- 2MalloSubstituted forVázquezat 45'minutes
- 15Aidoo
- 24MurilloSubstituted forAraújoat 70'minutes
- 17Galán Gil
- 14TapiaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forCerviat 65'minutes
- 21SolariBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBeltránat 45'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 9Nolito
- 10Iago AspasBooked at 90mins
- 7Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 5Yokuslu
- 8Beltrán
- 11Cervi
- 13Blanco
- 16Baeza
- 19Fontán
- 20Vázquez
- 26Campos
- 35Álvarez
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter StegenBooked at 90mins
- 22Mingueza
- 24GarcíaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAraújoat 45'minutes
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forPuig Martíat 59'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 88mins
- 21de JongBooked at 90mins
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Depay
- 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 14Coutinho
- 17de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 27Carevic
- 31Balde Martínez
- 33Ezzalzouli
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 13,146
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 3, Barcelona 3.
Booking
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Celta Vigo 3, Barcelona 3. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Galán.
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Booking
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nolito (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Vázquez with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Aidoo.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thiago Galhardo (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).