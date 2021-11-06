Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo3BarcelonaBarcelona3

Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona: Visitors throw away three-goal lead in interim boss Sergi Barjuan's final game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Celta Vigo celebrate
Barcelona had taken their earliest 3-0 lead in a La Liga away match since October 2012

Barcelona threw away a three-goal lead against Celta Vigo in interim manager Sergi Barjuan's final match in charge.

Goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had put the visitors in complete control at half-time.

But Iago Aspas scored twice - including a 96th-minute equaliser - as Celta Vigo produced a sensational comeback.

Nolito had made it 3-2 with 16 minutes remaining and Aspas' second means it is now four games without victory for Barcelona in La Liga.

It was confirmed earlier on Saturday that Barcelona legend Xavi has returned to the club as manager and he will officially take charge from Monday.

He will take over a Barcelona side ninth in the table following this draw - and at least eight points adrift of top-spot.

After Fati - replaced at half-time due to injury - slotted into the bottom corner with five minutes played, Busquets' fine finish from the edge of the box and Depay's header at the end of a sweeping team move appeared to have virtually sealed victory.

But Celta Vigo were rewarded for a much-improved start to the second-half when Aspas struck from close range and, with Barcelona appearing nervous in defence following Nolito's header, Barjuan's side were punished in dramatic fashion as Aspas produced a sublime first-time finish to salvage an unlikely point.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Dituro
  • 2MalloSubstituted forVázquezat 45'minutes
  • 15Aidoo
  • 24MurilloSubstituted forAraújoat 70'minutes
  • 17Galán Gil
  • 14TapiaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forCerviat 65'minutes
  • 21SolariBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBeltránat 45'minutes
  • 6D Suárez
  • 9Nolito
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 90mins
  • 7Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 8Beltrán
  • 11Cervi
  • 13Blanco
  • 16Baeza
  • 19Fontán
  • 20Vázquez
  • 26Campos
  • 35Álvarez

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter StegenBooked at 90mins
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAraújoat 45'minutes
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forPuig Martíat 59'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 88mins
  • 21de JongBooked at 90mins
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Depay
  • 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 27Carevic
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 33Ezzalzouli
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
13,146

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celta Vigo 3, Barcelona 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 3, Barcelona 3.

  3. Booking

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Celta Vigo 3, Barcelona 3. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Galán.

  5. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  8. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  10. Booking

    Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nolito (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Vázquez with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Aidoo.

  14. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thiago Galhardo (Celta Vigo).

  19. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad127411710725
2Real Madrid1173126121424
3Sevilla117311971224
4Atl Madrid116411810822
5Real Betis126331915421
6Rayo Vallecano126241812620
7Osasuna125431415-119
8Ath Bilbao12462118318
9Barcelona124531915417
10Espanyol134541413117
11Valencia124441817116
12Mallorca123541117-614
13Villarreal112631312112
14Celta Vigo133371317-412
15Cádiz132651219-712
16Granada122551116-511
17Elche12246915-610
18Alavés12318615-910
19Levante131661223-119
20Getafe12138618-126
View full Spanish La Liga table

