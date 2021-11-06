Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jordan Moore-Taylor came through the Exeter City academy and made 160 appearances for the Grecians in six seasons

Forest Green Rovers centre-half Jordan Moore-Taylor has signed a new contract until the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old has made 45 appearances since joining last season from MK Dons.

The former Exeter City defender has helped the League Two leaders keep six clean sheets this season.

"Jordan has shown what an asset he can be to the football club with his performances and leadership to the group this season," said Rovers director of football Rich Hughes.