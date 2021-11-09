Pick your Scotland XI to face Moldova in World Cup qualifier

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown
Jacob Brown could make his Scotland debut in Moldova
World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland
Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Scotland are one win away from sealing a World Cup play-off place as they prepare to face Moldova on Friday evening.

Steve Clarke has lost defender Grant Hanley to injury while striker Lyndon Dykes is suspended but Jacob Brown has earned a first call-up to boost attacking options.

So who makes your XI? Have a go at our selector.

Pick your Scotland XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

