Scottish Gossip: Hickey AC Milan, Celtic, Tierney, Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Reports in Italy suggest AC Milan hope to sign Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey in January. (Sun)
Celtic are ready to proceed with a permanent deal for Benfica loanee and winger Jota, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Record)
Jota says he never thinks about the future, just the present. (Herald - subscription required)
Reported Celtic target Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick in Yokohama F Marinos' 8-0 defeat of Tokyo. (Record)
Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister urges the side "to go all guns blazing" against Ross County on Sunday. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross County striker Jordan White says his Rangers-supporting family will be among the first to celebrate if he helps the Staggies win at Ibrox. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has urged his squad to help goalkeeper Liam Kelly get back in the Scotland squad. (Record)
Kieran Tierney should be fit for Scotland's matches with Moldova and Denmark. (Sun)
Veteran Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew says he will be ready for a late Scotland call-up if it comes after Grant Hanley was ruled out of this month's World Cup qualifiers. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Rangers shareholders James and Sandy Easdale are launching a bid, backed by Malaysian money, to take over Derby County. (Sun)
The Easdale brothers are in advanced talks to buy Derby. (PA via Herald - subscription required)