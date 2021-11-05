Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Reports in Italy suggest AC Milan hope to sign Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey in January. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are ready to proceed with a permanent deal for Benfica loanee and winger Jota, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Record) external-link

Jota says he never thinks about the future, just the present. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Reported Celtic target Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick in Yokohama F Marinos' 8-0 defeat of Tokyo. (Record) external-link

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister urges the side "to go all guns blazing" against Ross County on Sunday. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross County striker Jordan White says his Rangers-supporting family will be among the first to celebrate if he helps the Staggies win at Ibrox. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has urged his squad to help goalkeeper Liam Kelly get back in the Scotland squad. (Record) external-link

Kieran Tierney should be fit for Scotland's matches with Moldova and Denmark. (Sun) external-link

Veteran Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew says he will be ready for a late Scotland call-up if it comes after Grant Hanley was ruled out of this month's World Cup qualifiers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers shareholders James and Sandy Easdale are launching a bid, backed by Malaysian money, to take over Derby County. (Sun) external-link