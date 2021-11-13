Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

ElginElgin City15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|12
|9
|3
|0
|24
|9
|15
|30
|2
|Forfar
|12
|6
|5
|1
|20
|11
|9
|23
|3
|Stirling
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|14
|6
|21
|4
|Annan Athletic
|12
|6
|1
|5
|18
|15
|3
|19
|5
|Edinburgh City
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|15
|7
|Albion
|12
|4
|1
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|13
|8
|Stranraer
|13
|3
|4
|6
|13
|20
|-7
|13
|9
|Elgin
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|17
|-7
|9
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|12
|1
|3
|8
|9
|21
|-12
|6