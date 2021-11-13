East Fife v Airdrieonians

East FifeEast Fife15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|13
|7
|2
|4
|23
|17
|6
|23
|2
|Queen's Park
|13
|5
|7
|1
|24
|15
|9
|22
|3
|Cove Rangers
|13
|6
|4
|3
|24
|17
|7
|22
|4
|Montrose
|13
|5
|6
|2
|22
|11
|11
|21
|5
|Falkirk
|13
|5
|4
|4
|17
|16
|1
|19
|6
|Alloa
|13
|5
|3
|5
|21
|21
|0
|18
|7
|Dumbarton
|13
|4
|3
|6
|20
|25
|-5
|15
|8
|Peterhead
|13
|4
|2
|7
|20
|20
|0
|14
|9
|Clyde
|13
|3
|3
|7
|15
|29
|-14
|12
|10
|East Fife
|13
|3
|2
|8
|16
|31
|-15
|11