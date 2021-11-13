National League
AldershotAldershot Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: The EBB Stadium, England

Aldershot Town v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37Walker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 26Saunders
  • 16Jordan
  • 7Whittingham
  • 14Glover
  • 18Sylla
  • 27Willard
  • 11Andrews

Substitutes

  • 1Walker
  • 10Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 20Ndjoli
  • 39Gorman
  • 40Angell

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Khouri
  • 17Revan
  • 22Towler
  • 15Clifton
  • 18Esteves Sousa
  • 26Hunt
  • 4Fox
  • 29Taylor

Substitutes

  • 3Crookes
  • 7Bapaga
  • 8Coke
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 16Longe-King
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
View full National League table

