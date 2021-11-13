National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 5Hannigan
  • 19Fitzpatrick
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 6Moult
  • 24Senior
  • 10Hancock
  • 9Dinanga
  • 11Colclough
  • 15Kosylo

Substitutes

  • 21Gould
  • 18Digie
  • 23Peers
  • 29Whitehead
  • 32Walker

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 4Ricketts
  • 17Mendy
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 7Rees
  • 8Mafuta
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 11Raymond
  • 13Green
  • 14Clifton
  • 20Oluwabori
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
