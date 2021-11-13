Altrincham v Boreham Wood

AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Thompson
- 5Hannigan
- 19Fitzpatrick
- 25Mullarkey
- 6Moult
- 24Senior
- 10Hancock
- 9Dinanga
- 11Colclough
- 15Kosylo
Substitutes
- 21Gould
- 18Digie
- 23Peers
- 29Whitehead
- 32Walker
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 4Ricketts
- 17Mendy
- 12Fyfield
- 19Smith
- 7Rees
- 8Mafuta
- 9Boden
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 11Raymond
- 13Green
- 14Clifton
- 20Oluwabori
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match details to follow.