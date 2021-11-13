National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Dover Athletic

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37MacDonald
  • 2Wynter
  • 4Lapslie
  • 19Lolos
  • 15Perritt
  • 10Little
  • 16O'Connell
  • 21Moxey
  • 27Moore
  • 30Holman
  • 31Lewis

Substitutes

  • 1Halstead
  • 5Omar
  • 11Andrews
  • 14Johnson
  • 17Rogers

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Parkes
  • 23Collinge
  • 5Johnson
  • 18Woods
  • 21Tiensia
  • 6Goodman
  • 4Bramble
  • 25Hanson
  • 17Gregory
  • 11Cosgrave
  • 10Williamson

Substitutes

  • 1Bexon
  • 3Wood
  • 16Ransom
  • 22Arthur
  • 27Bentley
Referee:
Matthew Russell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
