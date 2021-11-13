National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lovett
  • 3Wells
  • 5Parry
  • 18Acquah
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 6Clerima
  • 14Burley
  • 21Mingi
  • 22Kelly
  • 24Massey
  • 25Barratt

Substitutes

  • 7Asonganyi
  • 9Blissett
  • 15Beckwith
  • 26Holden
  • 27Adams

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 5Wright
  • 6Clark
  • 8Sagaf
  • 19Ling
  • 2Reynolds
  • 4Rance
  • 12Robinson
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 10Balanta
  • 21Akanbi

Substitutes

  • 11Weston
  • 14Saunders
  • 18Scott
  • 24Morias
  • 27Lawlor
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
