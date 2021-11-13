Wealdstone v Barnet

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00BarnetBarnet
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wickens
- 2Cook
- 4Charles
- 16Jackson Jr
- 9Umerah
- 8Buse
- 14McAvoy
- 17Tavares
- 23Mundle-Smith
- 24Cooper
Substitutes
- 6Okimo
- 10Browne
- 18Dyer
- 19Dronfield
- 22Bird
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Oxborough
- 16Flanagan
- 8Brundle
- 5Turley
- 11Mason-Clark
- 7Hall
- 14Marriott
- 19Taylor
- 28Woods
- 15Greenidge
- 23Beard
Substitutes
- 2Thomas
- 6Richards-Everton
- 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 12Callan
- 18Fonguck
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
Match details to follow.