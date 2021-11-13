National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: Grosvenor Vale, England

Wealdstone v Barnet

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wickens
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 9Umerah
  • 8Buse
  • 14McAvoy
  • 17Tavares
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 24Cooper

Substitutes

  • 6Okimo
  • 10Browne
  • 18Dyer
  • 19Dronfield
  • 22Bird

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Oxborough
  • 16Flanagan
  • 8Brundle
  • 5Turley
  • 11Mason-Clark
  • 7Hall
  • 14Marriott
  • 19Taylor
  • 28Woods
  • 15Greenidge
  • 23Beard

Substitutes

  • 2Thomas
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 12Callan
  • 18Fonguck
Referee:
Scott Simpson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
View full National League table

