National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Patterson
  • 23Chicksen
  • 24Lacey
  • 18Palmer
  • 3Taylor
  • 2Brindley
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 17Vincent
  • 10Roberts
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 5Rawlinson
  • 7Mitchell
  • 11Nemane
  • 14Francis
  • 19Sam

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 4Storer
  • 5Howe
  • 10Osborne
  • 7Sbarra
  • 6Gudger
  • 8Maycock
  • 14Boyes
  • 17Donawa
  • 19Dallas
  • 25Maynard

Substitutes

  • 9Rooney
  • 11Barnett
  • 18Ball
  • 24Newton
  • 27Hudlin
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC